Silent Hill 2 Remake Download Size Revealed, Release Date May Follow

Last October, publisher Konami revealed that the developers over at Bloober Team are working on a remake of Silent Hill 2 for PlayStation 5 and PC. The remake doesn't yet have a firm release date, but that may be changing soon if a recent update to Silent Hill 2's Steam page is any indication. When the Steam page first launched, the game was given a file size under its system requirements page; however, that info was later taken off the page. Recently, it has been re-added alongside an update on DLSS, leading some to think that we may start hearing more about the Silent Hill 2 remake very soon.

The info comes from Dusk Golem on Twitter. If you've been paying attention to this remake since before it was announced, that name might sound familiar. Dusk Golem is the user who originally helped leak images from Bloober Team's internal test demo that came out ahead of the October 2022 reveal. They spotted the updated Steam page and noted that the game's download size is currently set to 50 GBs.

A number noticed, but Silent Hill 2 Remake's Steam Page updated to show the game will be 50 GBs on PC. pic.twitter.com/0fTJDm6Evx — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) June 4, 2023

As far as modern games go, that's a relatively standard file size. It's also the file size that was originally posted to the Steam page, which should mean that the team is fairly locked in on that size at this point in development. Things could, of course, change, but for now, Silent Hill fans know roughly how much space they need to clear out of their hard drives.

What's most exciting about this Steam update is that it could be a hint that Konami and Bloober Team are ready to reveal more info about the Silent Hill 2 remake. Of course, that's pure conjecture at this point, but things are certainly moving forward. If the game's file size is as locked in as it seems, we might not be waiting too much longer to see them announce a release date. After all, horror games love to come out in October, so if Konami wants to hit that spooky season window this year, it'll need to announce a date sooner rather than later.