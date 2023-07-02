Silent Hill 2 Remake Voice Actor May Have Teased the Release Date

The Silent Hill 2 remake from Bloober Team was originally revealed last October during a Silent Hill Transmission from publisher Konami. In many ways, it seems meant to ape the recent success the Resident Evil series has seen with its recent remakes, most notably by embracing the "over-the-shoulder" perspective seen in those games. At the time of the announcement and through today, neither Bloober Team nor Konami has told fans about the release date other than to say that it's launching first on PC and PlayStation 5 and will be exclusive to those platforms for a year. However, a voice actor from the game may have spilled the beans by accident.

This news was first spotted by the team at Game Rant and concerns an alleged DM sent to Luke Roberts, who plays James Sutherland in the remake. Now, it's always important to take any kind of leak or rumor with a hefty grain of salt, but this one feels even more like it could be a potential fake. That said, in the DM a user asks, "When is Silent Hill 2 coming?" Roberts supposedly responds, "Early next year I believe..." Again, this is something someone could fake if they wanted to, but there is a bit of context behind this that might make it a bit more true than you may first assume.

(Photo: Konami)

Remember that just a few weeks ago, it was leaked that the Silent Hill 2 remake is supposedly going to come out on September 29. That leak came from an Australian retailer, but we are now only around two months away from that date. If it was actually going to hit, it would likely need to be announced soon, and if it isn't, then early next year would make some sense. Of course, the ideal date is probably sometime in October around the Halloween season, but that would be best case scenario.

Either way, with how frequently leaks have started to swirl around the Silent Hill 2 remake, a release date is surely just around the corner. It's not often you see this much smoke without any actual fire. For now, all we know is that the Silent Hill 2 remake is coming to PC and PS5 at some point in the future.