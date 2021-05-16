Guilty Gear Strive Story Trailer Released

The latest and greatest Guilty Gear video game, Guilty Gear Strive, is set to release on June 11th with the more expensive versions dropping earlier than the standard ones on June 8th. Ahead of that, developer Arc System Works has released a new story trailer for the title outlining the stakes and showing off the English voice cast for the highly anticipated fighting video game.

You can check out the new story trailer above, and we have included the credits for the English voice cast for Guilty Gear Strive below:

Sol Badguy voice actor: David Forseth

Zato=1 voice actor: Matthew Mercer

Chipp Zanuff voice actor: Ed Bosco

Nagoriyuki voice actor: Evan Michael Lee

Anji Mito voice actor: Kae Min

Leo Whitefang voice actor: Jamieson Price

Ky Kiskevoice actor: Sean Chiplock

Potemkin voice actor: Armen Taylor

Axl Low voice actor: Alexander Gross

Vernon voice actor: Anthony Alabi

Faust voice actor: Kaiji Tang

May voice actor: Eden Riegel

I-No voice actor: Amber Lee Connors

Millia Rage voice actor: Tara Platt

Giovanna voice actor: Lilimar

Ramlethal Valentine voice actor: Laura Stahl

Asuka voice actor: Derek Stephen Prince

Gabriel voice actor: Richard Epcar

Aria voice actor: Nicole Tompkins

Erica voice actor: Sarah Williams

Goldlewis voice actor: Steve Barr

"Guilty Gear -Strive- is the latest entry in the critically acclaimed Guilty Gear fighting game franchise," the upcoming fighting video game's official description reads. "Created by Daisuke Ishiwatari and developed by Arc System Works, Guilty Gear -Strive- upholds the series’ reputation for groundbreaking hybrid 2D/3D cell-shaded graphics and intense, rewarding gameplay."

As noted above, Guilty Gear Strive is now set to release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on June 11th. The Deluxe and Ultimate Editions of the new fighting video game will release a smidge earlier on June 8th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Guilty Gear franchise right here.

What do you think of what we have seen of Guilty Gear Strive so far? Does the new story trailer get you hyped for the release next month? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!