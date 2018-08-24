H1Z1: Battle Royale DLC Plans Revealed

Now that H1Z1 has officially released for PlayStation 4 users, many players have been diving into this particular contribution to the Battle Royale genre with fervor.

With 1.5 million players within the first 24 hours of hitting the console, to say that people were excited for another option for this particular brand of online gaming would be a massive understatement. But getting the game on PS4 was just the first step, the journey is far from over.

H1Z1 Producer Terrence Yee and Lead Designer Mike Madden can be seen in the video above talking about all of the new and exciting things coming to Battle Royale. Daybreak Games broke down what’s on the way, including the Arcade Mode that starts this weekend! Here’s what you need to know from the video above:

Arcade Mode Shotguns and Snipers only

Weapons New weapons of all types will be rotating through the game

Leaderboards Season 2 will offer leaderboards with the Battle Pass

Daily Challenges Much like Fornite’s weekly challenges



The team also revealed an exclusive Marauder skin as a thankful to all of the players who have helped make H1Z1: Battle Royale what it is, all 12 plus million of them. If you’re interested in nabbing the exclusive new skin, simply make sure you log in between now and August 26th before midnight PST.

H1Z1 is available now for both PlayStation 4 and PC players. For more about the game:

“H1Z1: Battle Royale is a free to play, fast-paced, battle royale shooter. Play the all-new “Return of the Apocalypse” expansion featuring a new map, new faster paced gameplay, and legendary weapons. Play solo, duos, or fives to survive Outbreak and be the last ones standing. Free To Play!”

To play Shotties & Snipers, select the “Arcade” option from the Play menu. Shotties & Snipers will be available at the below times in each region:

NA Shotties & Snipers: 10AM PDT on Friday, August 24 through 10AM PDT on Monday, August 27 10AM PDT on Friday, August 31 through 10AM PDT on Monday, September 3

EU Shotties & Snipers: 10AM CEST on Friday, August 24 through 10AM CEST on Monday, August 27 10AM CEST on Friday, August 31 through 10AM CEST on Monday, September 3



What are your thoughts on H1Z1 and all of the changes its made since beta? Sound off with your battle royale thoughts in the comment section below and tell us what you think!