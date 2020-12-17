Hades Update Adds Handy New Feature

✖

Developer Supergiant Games has revealed that cross-saves are now available in Hades! Effective today, players will now be able to transfer progress back and forth between the Nintendo Switch and PC versions of the game. On the game's Main Menu, Nintendo Switch players will now find the cross-saves option. In order to use it, players will have to connect their Steam or Epic Games account. Pausing and quitting the game will prompt save data to be uploaded. It's that simple, and now players that want to enjoy the same save file on their PC or on the go will have that option available to them!

The announcement from Supergiant Games can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Hermes is here with some good news: Our Cross-Saves update for HADES is out now on Nintendo Switch!💾↔️☁️ Please read the in-game Help & Info section for details. This update also includes various other improvements from our post-launch PC patches. #HadesGame #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/UgwBRQsUOo — Supergiant Games (@SupergiantGames) December 16, 2020

It will likely be some time before cross-saves become an industry standard, but developers and publishers are increasingly making the feature more common. After all, allowing players to continue their experience on different platforms will encourage some players to purchase multiple versions of a game, if it means getting some extra incentives. For Hades players that first purchased the game on PC, the prospect of being able to have the game in a portable format, as well as the ability to transfer over current progress, is certainly a nice incentive for double-dipping! In a follow-up Tweet, Supergiant Games also revealed that all achievements will also transfer, as well.

Given the success of Hades, it wouldn't be surprising to see some players opt to purchase the game in a second format. Since the game's release in September, it has quickly become a critical darling. During last week's presentation of The Game Awards, the title received the awards for Best Indie and Best Action, and many outlets have placed the game on their lists of the best games of 2020.

Hades is available on Nintendo Switch and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on taking advantage of cross-saves in Hades? What do you think of the inclusion? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!