‘Halloween’ Creator John Carpenter Wants to Score a Video Game

If there is one thing we didn’t know we needed until now, it’s horror legend John Carpenter scoring a video game! The recently named “Composer of the Year” has been known for his love of gaming – mostly retro – in the past, but it looks like he wants to be even more involved in the future!

Carpenter recently sat down with Consequence of Sound to talk about his accomplishments this year and what he has planned next. When asked if being a gamer had any influence on his previous scores, he laughed and said “I didn’t think of that, but I think there’s a part of me that’s dying to do a game score, I’m just dying to do it, but I don’t think anybody will hire me. No one thinks about me to do music for games, that’d be great!”

So now basically we are on a mission to have Carpenter score an epic video game and this needs to happen right now or so help me…

His latest admission comes hot on the heels of another headline he recently made in terms of gaming having to do with Bethesda’s Fallout 76. The filmaker took to his Twitter account to reveal that he’s also been traversing the Wasteland while also offering up a small review for what the experience has been like for him:

FALLOUT 76 is a glitchathon of a game, stuttering and freezing, but still fun, addicting with its post nuke open world. A big game with hit & miss missions. Despite its flaws, I dig it. — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) November 24, 2018

His insight into his own personal enjoyment of the online title just makes us really want to watch him stream it on something like Twitch or YouTube. Who wouldn’t want to see the legend himself take down some scorched on a livestream? That sounds like a dream – especially for horror fans of his work.

Whether it’s horror, survival, or maybe just a feel-good game – what would you like to see Carpenter score in the gaming-verse? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

