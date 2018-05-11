Halo 6 and Gears of War 5 Won’t Be Pushed Back Until Next Gen, Says Analyst

With all of the talk lately about what the next generation will bring regarding PlayStation 5 and whatever Microsoft has in store, it does have many wondering if the time is already up for this generation. This leaves many of us are thinking the same thing: It’s too soon. This generation is stunning, and of course we are looking forward to what’s next, but with the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X being still relatively new, as gamers we’re still firmly enjoying this generation and aren’t quite ready to say goodbye to our libraries yet.

Regarding the Xbox camp, many are wondering if the first party exclusives are going to halt production in favor of being set for the next wave of consoles, or if we will see games like Halo 6 and Gears of War 5 this cycle. According to one industry respected analyst, the answer is yes – we will see these titles on this generation.

“I think Xbox Two, or whatever they call it, will be a 2020 event, so I will be very surprised if we don’t get Halo and Gears before that,” Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter told GamingBolt. “If I had to bet, Halo this year, Gearsnext year. I think Microsoft has been very quiet, but we’re getting them in the next two years. If I’m wrong about what year the next Xbox launches in, then I think one of them will be a launch title. It won’t be exclusive, I think it will be old gen and new gen, like Nintendo did with Breath of the Wild on Wii U and Switch.”

Though some may say they should “hold back” until next generation, I have to disagree. Correct, Xbox’s sales haven’t been on par with that of PlayStation, but that doesn’t mean they’re lying dead in the water. Even more so with the efforts of Xboss Phil Spencer who has been very vocal about his attempts to breach the gap between consoles with more single-player games, more JRPGs, and more cross-play. Pair that with the backward compatibility program that the Xbox offers that brings even the very first generation up to date, and I think many fall victim to underestimating what this company has in store as far as their turnaround goes.