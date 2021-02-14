Halo 7 Seemingly Isn't Happening Anytime Soon

✖

As part of a recent Halo Infinite question-and-answer session with 343 Industries' Quinn DelHoyo, who works on the Sandbox Team at the developer, DelHoyo explained the ways in which the developer intends to add new weapons and features and generally update the video game after release. While he doesn't come right out and say "don't expect Halo 7 to release at any point soon," he does explicitly state the developer does not intend to release Halo Infinite and just move on to the next thing.

"Something that we're really excited about is that this is not just a Halo game that we're going to get out and then be done with and move on to the next Halo title," DelHoyo states as part of a larger answer around 14 minutes into the video about the role of Halo Infinite's Bulldog shotgun and how others weapons fit into that, "but we're always going to be looking at how do we keep updating this game."

In this week's Community Update, we've got a full agenda:

✔️ The latest on MCC Season 5

✔️ The latest from @HCS

✔️ Halo 5 playlist updates

✔️ Updates from the @HaloGear team

✔️ Our very first #Ask343 Q&A session

✔️ And even more!

➡️ https://t.co/X5AHBHOoXw pic.twitter.com/Bu3MoSK24B — Halo (@Halo) February 12, 2021

The idea that Halo Infinite will receive multiple, continual updates after release isn't exactly shocking. More and more often, video games -- especially those with multiplayer elements -- have seen a shift to something like a live-service platform rather than an entirely encapsulated release. The Halo Infinite folks play at launch is liable to be significantly different from the one that folks play a year later. This also feeds into longer periods where no new installment of a video game franchise releases. Just look at, for example, the continued relevance of Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online.

Halo Infinite is currently set to release later this year for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. The Xbox Series X|S are currently available for $399 and $299, respectively, if you can find either of them in stock anywhere. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Halo title right here.

What do you think about what 343 Industries said here? Are you still looking forward to playing Halo Infinite? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T GameSpot]