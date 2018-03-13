Halo and Battlefield Devs Reveal New Game: Scavengers

Midwinter Entertainment may be a new studio but it’s chock full of industry veterans from franchises such as Battlefield, Call of Duty, and Halo. That means they know a thing or two about creating a solid shooter experience. Pair that with Halo 5’s Warzone Mode’s Josh Holmes on the team for his PvP eye and you’ve got a pretty solid set up.

With such an incredible team, they’ve officially announced Scavengers: a survival shooter co-opetition experience that centers around a giant asteroid striking the moon and offsetting a new ice age. We recently got our hands on a press release for the upcoming title, here’s what the team had to say:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scavengers will build on the game design principles that made Halo 5’s Warzone a revolutionary new mode for Halo players, by allowing teams of players to compete with one another while exploring a large game map populated with hundreds of free-roaming and highly sophisticated AI enemies, with distinct factions, weapons and behaviours.

The multiplayer “co-opetition” survival shooter will be built with Unreal Engine and powered by Improbable’s SpatialOS game development platform. With these technologies, Scavengers will provide endless emergent gameplay possibilities resulting from the interplay of human competitors and AI adversaries within a large, living world.

“We started Midwinter with the goal of creating innovative, shared experiences for millions of players around the world,” says Josh Holmes, CEO of Midwinter Entertainment. “When we introduced Warzone in Halo 5, it represented the pinnacle of blended PVE/PVP. Now with SpatialOS, we have the ability to push the boundaries of ‘co-opetition’ gameplay in Scavengers, with teams of players competing as armies of smart AI move intelligently across the map, hunting down players and each other.”

Massive-AI “Co-opetition” – Intense, team-based multiplayer in a dynamic, living world

Scavengers puts players in the role of young survivors fighting in a not-so-distant future, where cataclysmic events have triggered a new ice age. The game will combine exploration, survival and combat elements, while maintaining a focus on teamwork and cooperative game mechanics.

By dividing the action between multiple servers in the cloud, all of which contribute to building and running a seamless and consistent world, SpatialOS allows more sophisticated artificial intelligence, more AI entities and players occupying a seamless, shared environment, and a larger, more detailed and more deeply simulated game world than can be supported by the traditional client-server architecture used in online gaming.

Players will begin each game by equipping their scavenger, exploring the wilds, fighting and allying with other human players to complete objectives, gathering resources and battling against AI-controlled enemy factions. Large and unpredictable AI populations, combined with the balance of co-operation and competition between the human players, will create rich, repeatable gameplay.

The game itself is still in very early stages of development so we don’t have anything concrete at this time like a release date or platform of choice. Still, from the video above and what they had to say about it – we’re very intrigued to learn even more and see it in action!