Halo Encyclopedia Deluxe Edition Announced by Dark Horse

Dark Horse Books and Halo developer 343 Industries have officially announced the Halo Encyclopedia Deluxe Edition, a gigantic tome of lore and knowledge related to the iconic shooter franchise. The 488-page hardcover book comes with an exclusive cover, decorative slipcase, and lithograph. The Halo Encyclopedia Deluxe Edition is set to release on March 30, 2022, for $99.99.

“The universe of Halo is remarkably vast in scale and astonishingly elaborate in detail, telling rich stories filled with bold characters, breathtaking worlds, and thrilling conflicts,” the description of the Halo Encyclopedia Deluxe Edition from Dark Horse Books reads in part. “In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Halo, Dark Horse and 343 Industries have teamed up to deliver the most definitive guide to the universe thus far.”

You can check out what the Halo Encyclopedia Deluxe Edition and its contents look like for yourself below:

The announcement of the hardcover Halo Encyclopedia Deluxe Edition is just the latest in a long line of celebrations of the Halo franchise this year. The latest and greatest installment, Halo Infinite, is set to release its campaign tomorrow, December 8th, after having dropped its multiplayer beta for free last month in a surprise release. And it would very much seem that, after a lengthy delay, Halo is well and truly back.

“It has taken over six years for Halo Infinite to release, but after such a long wait, 343 has given fans the game that they’ve been holding out for,” ComicBook.com’s own review of Halo Infinite reads in part. “Although it might not win many points for originality, the latest entry in Xbox’s flagship franchise has again verified why Halo is one of the most popular gaming properties on the planet. Even though this series is now two decades old, Halo Infinite proves that there is still plenty of creative juice left in the tank to make Halo feel fresh and relevant in the modern landscape.”

As noted above, the Halo Encyclopedia Deluxe Edition is set to be available on March 30, 2022, for $99.99 and is available to pre-order on Amazon now. The standard version of the Halo Encyclopedia is also available to pre-order on Amazon for $49.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Halo franchise in general right here.

