Halo Infinite Multiplayer Is Out Now

Surprise! Xbox has officially released the free-to-play multiplayer beta for Halo Infinite several weeks ahead of what had previously been announced. The Halo Infinite campaign is still set to release on December 8th, but the multiplayer beta is available now on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC.

The release of the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta was revealed during Xbox’s 20th-anniversary event today, though it had been heavily rumored and reported over the weekend. “Players can enjoy the Season 1 content including all maps, core modes, Academy features, and Battle Pass, and all of their progress carries over into the full Halo Infinite launch on December 8,” the official Xbox Wire post states.

In honor of Halo's 20th anniversary, your Spartan journey officially begins today. Dive into Season 1 of #HaloInfinite, in the multiplayer beta starting today on Xbox and PC!



🎁 https://t.co/WUyHTqp6yp

📄 https://t.co/uCxf7tYDV4 pic.twitter.com/k28WPYTqAO — Halo (@Halo) November 15, 2021

While Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer is officially out — and it is definitely the start of Halo Infinite Season 1 content — developer 343 Industries and Xbox itself consider this a beta in order to test out all of the multiplayer’s systems ahead of the full launch of Halo Infinite in early December. Additionally, it was announced that Season 1 itself was extended through May 2022, with added events, cosmetics, and other content, rather than a new season every three months.

As noted above, the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta is now available for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. It will also be available via Xbox Cloud Gaming later today. The rest of Halo Infinite is currently set to release for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC on December 8th. The release of Halo Infinite this year is being supported with a Halo Infinite controller, a custom Halo Infinite Xbox Series X console, and Xbox has even partnered with Rockstar Energy for Halo Infinite cans and rewards. The Xbox Series X|S consoles are currently available for $499 and $299, respectively, if you can find either of them in stock anywhere. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Halo title right here.

Are you surprised to see Halo Infinite's multiplayer release early? Are you looking forward to playing for yourself?