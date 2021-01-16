Halo Infinite Bathrobe Will Turn You Into a Very Comfy Master Chief

✖

Halo Infinite might not be releasing until later this year but that doesn’t mean you can’t get a head start on rocking some merch related to the game. As of now, a new bathrobe, of all things, related to Infinite has recently been released and it actually looks pretty darn nice.

Coming by way of Toynk, this Halo Infinite bathrobe is modeled after the iconic green armor that the game’s main character, Master Chief, dons in the game. While Chief has always worn Spartan armor that is very similar to this style, this bathrobe is specifically modeled after the latest iteration that he boasts in Halo Infinite which features the 117 call sign on the right shoulder.

The robe itself is made of polyester and should cover almost the entirety of your body, unless you’re the size of Master Chief himself. Likely the coolest part of the item is that it also comes with a hood on it. The hood then features an outline of Master Chief’s helmet on each side, complete with the iconic orange visor.

As for what this will set you back, it only retails for $59.99 which honestly isn’t too bad. While it is on the pricier side for a bathrobe, gaming merch like this is sometimes more expensive than you would expect. As such, this value seems to be a pretty fair ask, all things considered.

Personally speaking, I’m usually not a huge fan of gaming swag like this but I'm willing to make an exception in this case. All of the images of the bathrobe make it look way comfier than I ever imagined. Maybe 2021 will finally be the year in which I become a bathrobe guy.

While you can buy this item right now, Halo Infinite as a whole won't release until later this fall on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. You can stay up to date on all of our future coverage of the title right here if you're interested.

So how about you? Do you have any strong feelings on this Halo Infinite bathrobe either way? Let me know down in the comments or hit me up over on Twitter at @MooreMan12 to let me know.

[H/T GameSpot]