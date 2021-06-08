Halo Infinite Calendar Reveals Brand New Art

✖

Some new Halo Infinite artwork has surfaced online via a calendar that shows off different scenes from the upcoming Xbox game. Master Chief, Spartans gathered around one another, and various scenes of landscapes and combat make up much of what’s seen in the calendar which displays different bits of art for each month of the year. Halo Infinite is one of the games supposedly going to be at Microsoft’s Xbox presentation next week, so hopefully, Halo fans will soon have more to look at than just calendar artwork.

You might think the artwork in question comes from some sort of community roadmap or a similar calendar or timeline given how common those are in games’ communities, but that’s not the case this time. This Halo Infinite calendar is a literal one – a 16-month calendar encompassing the last four months of 2021 and every month in 2022 with different pieces of artwork displayed throughout. It’s an unlikely source for a Halo Infinite reveal, but Halo fans are hungry for what they can get before the big Xbox presentation coming up soon.

A new #HaloInfinite calendar has revealed some never before seen artwork Link: https://t.co/FM6JmYoZKr pic.twitter.com/T6JWC7V3jF — Shinobi602 (@shinobi602) June 8, 2021

You can check out the artwork revealed in the calendar above courtesy of Shinobi602 who’s one of many that shared the artwork online after it was spotted on the calendars website. Artwork aside, it’s just a normal old calendar, but it’s also available to purchase on the site if happen to both love Halo and need a new calendar for the rest of this year and the next.

The Xbox event that’s supposed to feature Halo Infinite among other games is scheduled to take place on June 13th, so it shouldn’t be too long before we get to see more on the game. While Xbox has not publicly made a list of all the games we’ll see at the event or even a few to know for certain will be present, Halo Infinite was used in the promo art whenever the event was announced. With Halo Infinite still carrying a release window of Fall 2021, for now, it’s hard to imagine the new Halo game skipping the summer events considering it’s still one of Xbox’s flagship games planned for the new Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Xbox’s gaming event will take place on June 13th at 10 a.m. PT.