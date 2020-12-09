Halo Infinite Release Window Officially Revealed

✖

343 Industries has been quiet about Halo Infinite ever since delaying the game out of 2020 earlier this year, but we have now learned about when the highly-anticipated shooter will be rolling out instead. While we might have to wait a bit longer than expected, Halo Infinite is now confirmed to be arriving in Fall 2021.

The news of Halo Infinite’s new release window was detailed in a blog on the game’s official website today. In the post, 343’s creative director Joseph Staten divulged this new Fall 2021 target alongside an update on the entire game itself. Staten explained that he was brought on to help work on the game following its first public gameplay demo in July and that since then, the studio has been “pushing hard” on the game before taking a break before the Holidays.

As 343 Day draws to a close, we're excited to offer a closer look at Halo Infinite development and share our updated launch window of Fall 2021. Read more in the first Inside Infinite: https://t.co/1m5mLSJKVm pic.twitter.com/FyDDs1WNoJ — Halo (@Halo) December 8, 2020

Obviously, there is a lot to break down here, but the fact that 343 Industries and Xbox Game Studios were willing to push Halo Infinite out by a full year beyond its original release date shows how vital they must believe the game is internally. To many, the gameplay demo that was shown earlier in 2020 left a lot to be desired and it looks like 343 took that criticism to heart. Whether or not the final product ends up meeting expectations still remains to be seen, but at the very least, this additional time in development can only help it get better over time.

As a reminder, Halo Infinite will still be coming to Xbox One and PC in addition to the new Xbox Series X and S consoles when it drops next year. Until that time, you can follow all of our coverage on the game right here.

So do you think the additional wait for Halo Infinite will be worth it? Let me know down in the comments or hit me up over on Twitter @MooreMan12 with your thoughts.