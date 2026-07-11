July 2026’s Biggest PC Games Are Both Steam Deck Verified at Launch

Even if many gamers’ minds are already on Grand Theft Auto 6, there are still plenty of new games headed our way before then. In particular, July has turned into a pretty stacked month. We had the long-awaited arrival of Palworld 1.0, not to mention a DLC for DOOM: The Dark Ages. And of course, Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced dropped this week, with Halo: Campaign Evolved set to release on July 28th. All of them are headed to Steam, which means PC gamers have a busy month ahead.

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Black Flag Resynced and Halo: Campaign Evolved are no doubt among the month’s most anticipated releases. After all, both are long-rumored remakes of beloved games. They’re also getting big, multi-platform launches that ensure many gamers will be able to enjoy them right at release. And if you want to play them on Steam Deck, there’s even more good news: both games are already Verified for Valve’s Handheld.

Two Massive Remakes Arrive on Steam Deck this Month

Courtesy of Ubisoft

The Steam Deck might have gotten a price increase this year, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less popular. Many gamers love the handheld for its ability to play the vast Steam library of games. But not every game on Steam will work on the Steam Deck, which is why there’s a Steam Deck Compatibility rating on every game’s Steam page.

Often, big games release before they’re verified for the handheld, even if this compatibility gets updated down the line. This can be pretty disappointing if you’re hoping to take the newest games on the go. Thankfully, two of July’s biggest game releases are already Verified. That means they’ve passed Valve’s approval process and are confirmed to be fully functional on the handheld.

Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced is already out in the wild as of July 9th. It’s already got a pretty solid Mostly Positive review average on Steam, with over 91K players checking it out so far. That includes a decent percentage of Steam Deck gamers, as the game is sitting at #31 for the most-played games on the handheld this week. Indeed, initial reviews of the game’s Steam Deck performance have been pretty positive, despite a few snags compared to the original.

Courtesy of Halo Studios and Xbox Game Studios

As for Halo: Campaign Evolved, we’ve still got a few weeks to wait. This highly anticipated remake will bring us back to the very first Halo game. It doesn’t release until July 28th, so we don’t yet know just how good this remake is going to be. But what we do know is that, like Black Flag Resynced, this major July release will run on Steam Deck at launch. It is already flying that Verified green checkmark on its Steam page ahead of release.

If you were hoping to play either of these games on Steam Deck, their Verified status is good news. It doesn’t always mean the games will look their best on the handheld, but it does suggest they should (mostly) run as intended. In addition to PC, both games will be available for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, as well. But they’re skipping Switch 2, at least for now. That means that Steam Deck will be your best bet for taking either of these AAA hits on the go.

Are you playing either of these remakes this month? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!