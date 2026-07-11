Pokemon Go’s First Fully Free Global Go Fest Brings Boosted Shiny Rates, Special Research & More

After a week of 10th anniversary celebrations, Pokemon Go fans have an exciting weekend ahead. From July 11th at 10 AM local time until July 12th at 7 PM local time, the 2026 edition of Pokemon Go Fest Global is live. And it’s the first-ever fully free version of the global event. That means even free-to-play fans can experience everything that Go Fest Global has to offer, from Special Research to boosted Shiny odds and more. Like any Go Fest event, there’s plenty going on, so I’m here to help break it all down.

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Go Fest 2026 will run from 10 AM to 7 PM local time on Saturday and Sunday. Key highlights are the debut of Mega Mewtwo X and Y, as well as the arrival of Mythical Pokemon Zeraora. Of course, we also have new Pikachu hats, because it’s hardly a Pokemon Go event without those at this point. Like most major events, the featured wild spawns and Raid Bosses will rotate in fixed three-hour intervals throughout the event, so you’ll need to block out the day to really make the most of it.

Pokemon Go Wild Spawns for Go Fest 2026

Image courtesy of Niantic

This year, we have a total of six different biomes that will spawn different Pokemon during the event. However, there will apparently be so many different Pokemon spawning in each biome that Scopely didn’t even list them. Instead, we’ve got a list of types that will spawn in each biome. Three of them will be available on Saturday, with the other three coming in on Sunday.

The schedule for Saturday, aka Go Fest day one, is as follows:

July 11th from 10 AM to 1 PM local time: Stormfire Peaks biome, featuring Ice, Electric, and Fire-type spawns

Stormfire Peaks biome, featuring Ice, Electric, and Fire-type spawns July 11th from 1 PM to 4 PM local time : Astral Tides biome, featuring Psychic, Ghost, and Water-type spawns

: Astral Tides biome, featuring Psychic, Ghost, and Water-type spawns July 11th from 4 PM to 7 PM local time: Dragonflight Summit biome, featuring Flying, Rock, and Dragon-type spawns

Three new biomes will be available on Sunday. The schedule is:

July 12th from 10 AM to 1 PM local time : Earthforged Domain biome, featuring Ground, Steel, and Normal-type Pokemon

: Earthforged Domain biome, featuring Ground, Steel, and Normal-type Pokemon July 12th from 1 PM to 4 PM local time: Verdant Anomaly biome, featuring Bug, Grass, and Poison-type spawns

Verdant Anomaly biome, featuring Bug, Grass, and Poison-type spawns July 12th from 4 PM to 7 PM local time: Twilight Battlefield biome, featuring Dark, Fairy, and Fighting-type Pokemon

From the looks of it, the new costumed Pikachu will spawn throughout the event, regardless of the active biome. With each biome lingering for three hours, this event should be a bit easier to fit into the schedule than some prior ones. And keep in mind that Shiny odds are boosted, so it’s a good time to Shiny hunt. But these rotating wild spawn pools won’t be the only thing to attend to during the event.

How to Get Zeraora in Pokemon Go

Courtesy of Scopely

The new Mythical Pokemon, Zeraora, will be available via a new Special Research path. And since this year’s Go Fest is fully free, you can claim the Zeraora Special Research just by logging into Pokemon Go during the Go Fest event.

I’m still waiting for the event to go live in my time zone, but early reports from regions where Go Fest is already in progress suggest that there are 8 parts to the research, which is called “A Thunderous Discovery.” Because Special Research doesn’t expire, you can work through the tasks at your own pace. So, even if it takes you a while, you’ll be able to secure a Zeraora in Pokemon Go as long as you claim the research this weekend.

All Mega Raids in Pokemon Go Fest 2026

Image courtesy of Niantic

Raid schedule-wise, we already know this weekend will be absolutely packed. The highlight will obviously be the new Mega Mewtwo X & Y Raids, which will be available throughout the event. In addition, there will be 18 other Mega Raid bosses during Go Fest, with a different lineup on Saturday and Sunday.

Like the wild spawns, the Mega Raid bosses will rotate based on the active biome. The schedule for Saturday is as follows:

Stormfire Peaks (10 AM – 1 PM local time): Mega Abomasnow, Mega Ampharos, and Mega Blaziken

Mega Abomasnow, Mega Ampharos, and Mega Blaziken Astral Tides (1 PM – 4 PM local time): Mega Alakazam, Mega Gengar, and Mega Swampert

Mega Alakazam, Mega Gengar, and Mega Swampert Dragonspire Summit (4 PM – 7 PM local time): Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Pidgeot, and Mega Salamence

On Sunday, we’ll have nine new Mega Raid bosses, as follows:

Earthforged Domain (10 AM – 1 PM local time): Mega Audino, Mega Garchomp, and Mega Metagross

Mega Audino, Mega Garchomp, and Mega Metagross Verdant Anomoly (1 PM – 4 PM local time): Mega Beedrill, Mega Pinsir, and Mega Sceptile

Mega Beedrill, Mega Pinsir, and Mega Sceptile Twilight Battlefield (4 PM – 7 PM local time): Mega Gardevoir, Mega Lucario, and Mega Tyranitar

Every Mega Raid boss this year has the possibility to be Shiny. So if you still need to Shiny hunt any of these Pokemon, stock up on those Raid Passes now.

A massive pool of Legendary Pokemon will also return as Five-Star Raid bosses throughout this weekend, with different spawns on Saturday and Sunday. You can see the full Five-Star Raid schedule, which includes most prior Legendary Raid Bosses, at the official Go Fest Global 2026 website. To help us keep up with all of those Raids, up to nine free Raid Passes will be available by spinning Gym Photo Discs on each day of the event.

In all, there should be plenty to keep us busy this weekend. And if we’re lucky, we might just fill in a few gaps in the Shiny dex, as well. After all, Shiny odds are boosted for all players throughout the event.

Are you planning to participate in Go Fest Global this year? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!