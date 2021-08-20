Halo Infinite Fans Call For Another Delay After Troublesome Update

343 Industries revealed earlier today that when Halo Infinite launches later this year, it won't contain two longtime features that have become synonymous with the series -- campaign co-op and Forge. While both additions will still be coming to the game at a later date, their lack of inclusion at launch is something that caught many fans off guard. So much so, in fact, that a large number of Halo fans are beginning to suggest that they'd rather wait for the full release to just come at a later date.

After this major Halo Infinite news was shared earlier today, a large number of fans flooded social media with their responses. As expected, the responses were largely negative. While some were willing to be patient and wait for campaign co-op and Forge to come later on, others insisted that the game as a whole should just be pushed back. If 343 can't ship a "full" Halo product on day one, then the game as a whole just shouldn't be forced out in this capacity.

For now, Halo Infinite is still poised to release later this holiday season and will be coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. 343 and Xbox Game Studios have insisted that a finalized launch date will be revealed soon, but perhaps this fan outcry will change things.

If you'd like to see some of the many responses from fans today, be sure to keep reading on down below.