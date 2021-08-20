Halo Infinite Fans Call For Another Delay After Troublesome Update
343 Industries revealed earlier today that when Halo Infinite launches later this year, it won't contain two longtime features that have become synonymous with the series -- campaign co-op and Forge. While both additions will still be coming to the game at a later date, their lack of inclusion at launch is something that caught many fans off guard. So much so, in fact, that a large number of Halo fans are beginning to suggest that they'd rather wait for the full release to just come at a later date.
After this major Halo Infinite news was shared earlier today, a large number of fans flooded social media with their responses. As expected, the responses were largely negative. While some were willing to be patient and wait for campaign co-op and Forge to come later on, others insisted that the game as a whole should just be pushed back. If 343 can't ship a "full" Halo product on day one, then the game as a whole just shouldn't be forced out in this capacity.
For now, Halo Infinite is still poised to release later this holiday season and will be coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. 343 and Xbox Game Studios have insisted that a finalized launch date will be revealed soon, but perhaps this fan outcry will change things.
If you'd like to see some of the many responses from fans today, be sure to keep reading on down below.
Halo Boss Responds to the Big News
The team is working hard to deliver a great Halo experience this holiday and we always want to be transparent with the Halo community. Thank you for the continued support and excitement for #HaloInfinite. https://t.co/uDvRXE0U15— Bonnie Ross (@PlutonForEver) August 20, 2021
How Has 343 Not Learned?
343i not learning the lessons of Halo 5 pic.twitter.com/dOspa6tpF0— Really Good Gaming (@NucheyRGG) August 20, 2021
My Disappointment Is Immeasurable
I can’t state enough how disappointing this is https://t.co/orWIpu5riX— MrMattyPlays (@G27Status) August 20, 2021
Maybe It's Just Time for Another Delay
Absolute shame. I definitely will be waiting to play campaign until co-op is there.
This could all be avoided if they’d just delay it again and give folks the whole package at once. https://t.co/KVQMBYxD56— Max Roberts (@MaxRoberts143) August 20, 2021
Treat Halo With Respect
Man delay Halo Infinite.
Game is on track to being great, but I ain’t with this half baked shit. It’s freaking Halo! Handle the franchise with some respect. #HaloInfinite— KOFI (@PressStartKofi) August 20, 2021
Still Gotta Play on Day One
For those that are disappointed Infinite is launching without campaign co-op, I'm sorry!!
But I'm playing Halo Infinite campaign DAY ONE!! pic.twitter.com/hDut2F5zUp— Shaun (@shaunlabrie) August 20, 2021
This Just Looks Worse
The decision to launch Halo Infinite without a campaign co-op is absolutely baffling.
I appreciate the transparency from the team, but shipping the game without campaign co-op, in my eyes, is worse than a delay. https://t.co/36w6miYfWt— Mi 🍔 les (@MilesDompier) August 20, 2021
*Cue Rimshot*
After a year long delay Halo Infinite won't have Campaign Co-Op or Forge at launch. The game might be named after the development cycle at this point.— Spawn Wave (@SpawnWaveMedia) August 20, 2021
Just Give 343 Time
For the record, we're as disappointed as the rest of you about #Halo Co-op & Forge delays!
These features will be missed - but we're all for 343 taking as much time as needed to get them right.
And there's still an incredible Campaign & Multiplayer experience coming on Day 1! pic.twitter.com/wCgIuN7tP4— Halo Infinite News & Community (@HaloInfinite117) August 20, 2021
My Own Two Cents
Like, 343 is now actively cutting out core Halo features to make sure Infinite hits 2021. Just delay it. I want to play this game more than anything else but I'd prefer to wait.— Logan Moore (@MooreMan12) August 20, 2021
