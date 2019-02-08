‘Halo Infinite’ Has Learned From Past ‘Halo 5’ Mistakes, Says 343 Industries

When Halo first released, it was ground-breaking. It was the title to have, the Xbox exclusive that really carved out a name for the Microsoft platform. As is the case with many ongoing series, eventually it began to falter. Some found that the series was losing what made it feel special, while others felt that it was just beating a dead horse. The transition from Bungie to 343 was one that was met with a mixed reception, and conflicting opinions only seemed to grow.

With Halo Infinite on the way, the team over at 343 Industries is reflecting back on the series thus far, admitting that they’ve made some mistakes along the way. 343 Industries’ Justin Robey recently opened up during a studio stream about Halo’s tumultuous history and how they’ve used that to make Infinite better.

During the stream, which can be seen here, Robey said “Halo is one of those franchises that we have a lot of players who are probably going to come back when we release Halo Infinite and we just want to make sure as it gets in there that people aren’t lost, which is one of the things that people complain about with Halo 5. So it’s making sure there’s enough meat and awesome for the fans and that at the same time it’s approachable for people who are coming back in.”

Though we don’t know much about Halo Infinite other than the small look we had during E3 and a few tid-bits here and there afterwards, what we do know has been impressive so far. We can’t wait to see all of the new revisions the team keeps talking about, and how they are bringing the story back to Master Chief.

We still don't have a release date yet and honestly? We probably won't get one until Microsoft's showcase at E3 in June of this year. Still, it's exciting to see the progress coming along!