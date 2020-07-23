Halo Infinite Reveals First Gameplay Footage

After weeks of teasing, Xbox and 343 Industries finally showed off the first gameplay footage of Halo Infinite at today's big event. The new footage, which you can watch above, includes a bit of everything Halo fans have come to know from the series. We get a full intro sequence showing Master Chief taking out a horde of enemies, followed by Chief jumping into a Warthog and taking out enemies along the way. We then get an extended look at what seems to be this game's main antagonist, and this is just a taste of what the game has to offer. In short, it looks like players will have a lot to love when Halo Infinite releases later this year, and you can watch it all in the trailer above.

Here's the full description for Halo Infinite.

"The legendary Halo series returns with the most expansive Master Chief story yet.

Campaign: When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced. Begin anew and step inside the armor of humanity’s greatest hero to experience an epic adventure and finally explore the scale of the Halo ring itself.

Multiplayer: Halo’s celebrated multiplayer returns! More information coming later this year (requires Xbox Live Gold on console, membership sold separately).

Forge: Halo’s epic content creation tool is back and more powerful than ever. More information coming later this year.

Cross-Generation Gaming: Halo Infinite provides an amazing experience across the Xbox One and newer family of consoles as well as PC with stunning graphics and world-class cross-platform play. And, on Xbox Series X as well as supported PCs, enjoy enhanced features like up to 4k resolution at 60FPS in campaign and greatly reduced load times creating seamless gameplay that usher in the next generation of gaming."

In case you missed it, the folks behind the upcoming video game revealed the official box art for the title yesterday with Master Chief front and center, of course. Well, technically, they revealed some key art based on the full box art, and it's unlikely to have the exact text placement and so on considering how... well, game boxes work.

It had been known for some time that Halo Infinite would make an appearance at this month's Xbox event, but what, exactly, would be shown largely remained a mystery. It was then announced earlier this month that the event would specifically include the first look at the game's campaign, but no details were shared beyond that. Even with some leaks making it out into the wild, much of what was shared today was kept under wraps.

Halo Infinite is set to release later this year for the Xbox Series X. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Halo franchise title right here.

What do you think of our first good look at Halo Infinite? Are you excited to check it out when it releases? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.