Halo Infinite Will Be Part of Xbox's July Event

Halo Infinite creators 343 Industries confirmed what many had expected this week by saying that the new Halo game will definitely be part of Xbox’s July showcase. This event will be part of the Xbox 20/20 series of presentations and is set to focus on Xbox’s first-party titles unlike the recent Xbox event which featured games from third-party partners. It’s said that this Halo Infinite game will be “one of many first-party titles” featured in July, but it hasn’t been confirmed whether or not we’ll actually see gameplay from Halo Infinite or if this will just be a deep dive and cinematic experience instead.

The Halo Waypoint post where the Halo Infinite news was confirmed was largely about other parts of the Halo franchise instead of the new game, so the Halo Infinite confirmation was found just at the bottom of the post. The post acknowledged that there’d been talks of Halo Infinite appearing in July’s event and confirmed those suspicions to be true.

This week's Community Update discusses Halo 2: Anniversary's PC launch, outlines the upcoming MCC Pro Series, touches on Halo Infinite, and more. Read up! https://t.co/27vQQ2SsRj pic.twitter.com/LcKpsFoUY1 — Halo (@Halo) May 14, 2020

“You may have seen people talking about this lightly before, but we're extremely excited to confirm that Halo Infinite will be one of many first-party titles included in the Xbox 20/20 event in July,” the message about Halo Infinite said. “Get ready.”

That’s not much to go off of when trying to figure out what we’ll see from the Halo Infinite showcase, but the one thing people will certainly be looking for is gameplay. The most recent event held by the Xbox team this month showcased a bunch of third-party games, but even though there was some gameplay to be seen, it wasn’t as much as people were expecting. Xbox’s Aaron Greenberg said the team clearly “set some wrong expectations” about the May event, so perhaps the July event will be handled in a different way based on what’s going to be shown there.

Halo Infinite will be just one of several games at the event though, so regardless of what’s coming about that game, there will be more first-party titles to see.

The head of Xbox recently addressed the topic of Xbox’s first-party video games and the coronavirus and said while the Xbox Series X is still looking good as far as schedules go, the production of games is the “bigger unknown.” Halo Infinite is said to still be on schedule for a holiday release alongside the new Xbox.

