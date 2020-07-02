Spoilery Halo Infinite Mega Construx Sets are Live on Amazon
A new range of Mega Construx sets based on the upcoming Halo Infinite game for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC have gone live on Amazon, though you might want to turn back now if you want to avoid spoilers. If not, you can read all about the possible spoilery element of one of the sets right here. You can find details on the entire range of Mega Construx sets below. They may or may not include additional spoilers.
If you are unfamiliar, Mega Construx is a new sibling brand of Mattel's Mega Bloks toys that caters to older kids, adults, and collectors. They are very similar to LEGO, though one difference is that Mega Construx includes more realistic, articulated figures. Pre-order links for each set are available via the Amazon links below along with official descriptions where applicable.
Halo Infinite will arrive sometime during the holiday season. You can check out all of our coverage of the game right here.
Mega Construx Halo Infinite Vehicle - Pelican Inbound
Mega Construx Halo Infinite Vehicle - Pelican Inbound ($149.99): "The Pelican is on its way. Modeled after its appearance in Halo Infinite, this massive dropship features poseable wings and other parts, a cockpit hatch, and working landing gear. Open it up to reveal a hidden interior featuring where Master Chief was brought back online. Or choose to build a huge UNSC compound with fortification barrier, forklift vehicle, space rocket, and more. This construction set also includes 3 micro action figures that can be placed inside your vehicle of choice."
Mega Construx Halo Infinite Vehicle - Defense Point Showdown
Mega Construx Halo Infinite Vehicle - Defense Point Showdown ($79.99): "Infiltrate a Banished defense point. Modeled after its appearance in Halo Infinite, this large anti-aircraft turret features poseable legs and a spinning cannon that fires 2 missiles at once. Hit the canisters to launch them from the turret's base and create an explosive counterattack. Or choose to build a large fighter plane and utility craft. This construction set also includes 4 micro action figures that can be placed inside your vehicle of choice."
Mega Construx Halo Infinite Vehicle - Skiff Intercept
Mega Construx Halo Infinite Vehicle - Skiff Intercept ($39.99)
Mega Construx Halo Infinite Vehicle - Warthog Rally
Mega Construx Halo Infinite Vehicle - Warthog Rally ($29.99): "Feel the terrain like never before with this upgraded Warthog. Modeled after its appearance in Halo Infinite, the Warthog features a new buildable suspension that reacts to the ground underneath it. Or leave land behind by choosing to build a watercraft and jetpack. This construction set also includes 4 micro action figures that can be placed inside your vehicle of choice."
Mega Construx Halo Infinite Building Box
Mega Construx Halo Infinite Building Box ($29.99): "Build your own Halo universe with this 450-piece creative building box. Prepare for battle with 2 micro action figures, special pieces – like wheels, risers, a shield and so many weapon accessories – custom piece shapes and a Halo-themed color palette. The set also comes with 3 building ideas to start your mission. The box even features a resealable flap perfect for storage."
Mega Construx Halo Infinite Vehicle - Recon Getaway
Mega Construx Halo Infinite Vehicle - Recon Getaway ($14.99): "Roll into combat – or make a daring getaway – on the UNSC Mongoose. Modeled after its appearance in Halo Infinite, this ATV features an upgraded steering system and room for 2 soldiers. Or choose to build a scout speeder to do a little recon by air. This construction set also includes 4 micro action figures that can be placed in the vehicle of your choice."
Mega Construx Halo Infinite Vehicle - Banshee Breakout
Mega Construx Halo Infinite Vehicle - Banshee Breakout ($19.99): "Back the Banished in this armored Banshee. Modeled after its appearance in Halo Infinite, this Banshee features dual missile launchers and a cockpit that opens to reveal place for 1 micro action figure. Or choose to build a skimmer to race over the ground. This construction set also includes 2 micro action figures that can be placed inside your vehicle of choice."
