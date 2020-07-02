Spoilery Halo Infinite Mega Construx Sets are Live on Amazon

A new range of Mega Construx sets based on the upcoming Halo Infinite game for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC have gone live on Amazon, though you might want to turn back now if you want to avoid spoilers. If not, you can read all about the possible spoilery element of one of the sets right here. You can find details on the entire range of Mega Construx sets below. They may or may not include additional spoilers.

If you are unfamiliar, Mega Construx is a new sibling brand of Mattel's Mega Bloks toys that caters to older kids, adults, and collectors. They are very similar to LEGO, though one difference is that Mega Construx includes more realistic, articulated figures. Pre-order links for each set are available via the Amazon links below along with official descriptions where applicable.

Halo Infinite will arrive sometime during the holiday season. You can check out all of our coverage of the game right here.

