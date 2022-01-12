Halo Infinite Leak Leads to Buzz Lightyear Crossover Rumors

A new Halo Infinite leak has some fans speculating that the game could receive a crossover with Disney’s upcoming Buzz Lightyear solo film! The rumor started on the Halo subreddit, when a leaked image of five Warthog skins from the game’s files was shared. One of those skins has a purple, green, and gray color scheme, leading posters to question whether it might be inspired by the Toy Story character. It’s certainly possible that this is part of a greater tie-in promotion, but as with any rumor, readers will want to take it with a grain of salt until there’s official confirmation.

The original Reddit post can be found embedded below.

While the idea of a Buzz Lightyear tie-in for Halo Infinite seems a bit unusual, it’s worth noting that Xbox and Disney collaborated on a major tie-in between Sea of Thieves and Pirates of the Caribbean last year. The crossover provided fans with a new story arc and in-game content based on the films. It’s possible the two companies could be planning a second crossover, and Buzz Lightyear content could fit well thematically with Halo Infinite. Lightyear is set to release in theaters on June 17th, and the crossover would probably come around that same time.

Halo Infinite has been a big success for Xbox since its release late last year. The title was initially intended to launch alongside the Xbox Series X in 2020, but was delayed following negative reception from fans. When the game finally did release, it received near universal critical acclaim, earning its place as one of Comicbook.com’s best games of 2021. Given the game’s popularity, it seems like it would be a smart pick for a Disney crossover, but for now, fans will just have to wait and see!

Halo Infinite is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

