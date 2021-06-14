Halo Infinite Will Add New Maps, Modes, and Items After Launch

343 Industries has confirmed that the launch iteration of Halo Infinite will merely be the beginning when it comes to what the game will feature over time. Not only will the latest installment in the long-running shooter series gain additional maps and modes like we have come to expect from past entries, but 343 has even stated that new weapons and other gear will also be coming in the future.

News of Halo Infinite's post-launch trajectory was detailed today in a new video that was released and talked all about multiplayer. While the video touched on many aspects of this area of the game (such as loot boxes and battle passes), 343 outlined broadly what it has in store down the road. Specifically, the studio says it wants to grow the game in practically every way. "This isn't going to be something that is just a static set of items," said Quinn Delhoyo, 343's Lead Sandbox Designer. "We have some new stuff in the works already and just can't wait to really get into that as soon as this game comes out."

Creative Director Joseph Staten followed up on this and explained further what sort of new goodies players can expect in the future from Halo Infinite. "New maps, new modes, new ways to customize your Spartan," Staten said. "Launch is just the beginning."

Perhaps the most notable thing that many fans have expressed their desire for over time has been a battle royale mode for Halo Infinite. At this point in time, 343 hasn't said whether or not the game will feature this popular game variant, but given its rapid rise in popularity over the past few years, seeing the mode show up in Infinite would make a whole lot of sense. Luckily, even if Halo Infinite doesn't come with a battle royale mode at launch, there's still a chance that it might be added later on.

As for Halo Infinite itself, the game still doesn't have a release date but it's planned to arrive this holiday season for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. To learn more about what 343 has in store for Infinite, you can also head to our dedicated coverage hub to read more about what the studio has announced over the past few days.