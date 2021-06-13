Halo Infinite Fans Worried About Delay Following Xbox E3 2021
Halo Infinite had a big presence during the Xbox/Bethesda E3 2021 presentation, but there's one aspect a lot of fans are still talking about, and that's the fact that the game still doesn't have a concrete release date. Xbox claims the game is coming "holiday 2021," but many fans are skeptical. The game was originally meant to be an Xbox Series X|S launch title, so many Halo fans don't want to get themselves too excited, in case of another delay. Following the presentation, fans took to social media to share their concerns about another possible delay for the game.
Do you think Halo Infinite is coming in 2021? Are you disappointed that we didn't get a concrete release date today? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Halo Infinite!
That wording has some fans worried.
That Halo showing was still very reserved, still a bit worried about that game. That multiplayer trailer totally worked for me though, that grappling hook looks like so much fun.
Also surprised by no actual date, just “holiday” 2021.— Josh Blackie 🏳️🌈 (@Zestull) June 13, 2021
Will it see another delay?
Worried Halo was just thrown right in the middle even tho it’s the the 20th anniversary and their flagship. Also the last game in the graphic with just Holiday. It doesn’t seem like it’s coming out this year— Ximimaro (@ximimaro) June 13, 2021
It is a bit surprising.
Very much so surprised that Halo dosent have a release date yet, considering it's THE title that Xbox will be pushing this holiday season— p-ber (@p__ber) June 13, 2021
Some are skeptical, as a result!
Remember when you told us the game was releasing a year ago and we all got the new console for it… and then you still don’t have an actual release date. Sad Xbox— Cody Tellis Rutledge (@CrazyFerrett) June 13, 2021
Even those excited for the game are a little worried.
How did we really just get Halo Infinite in the middle of the presentation with no dates AT ALL.
Holiday? It’s JUNE, if it’s gonna slip into 2022 just tell us that. And still no real beta information at all.
Game looks awesome and I’m pumped but come on.— Corbin T. Angeles (@Corbangarang) June 13, 2021
Fans are being understandably cautious.
Was hoping for an official release date. Not getting my hopes up for Halo Infinite this year even though it said holiday 2021— Christopher (@loonycoolchris1) June 13, 2021
Don't make us keep waiting, Xbox!
Also “Holiday 2021” is very noncommittal, I’m bracing myself to not play #Halo until next year.— Eddie (@efranco_8) June 13, 2021
We're all a little frustrated.
Halo still has a "holiday" date pic.twitter.com/ybF2vdcRfp— I hate Minnesota Sports (Pronouns in bio) (@Psbdude1) June 13, 2021