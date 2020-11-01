Halo Infinite Release Date Hinted at by Xbox Insider

✖

Halo Infinite's release date has seemingly been hinted at by a prominent Xbox insider. At one point, Halo Infinite was poised to be an Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launch game, or, in other words, releasing in just a couple of weeks. However, the Xbox One, PC, and next-gen Xbox game now is not only going to miss this original release date, but it currently doesn't have a release window. Couple this with reports of the game's troubled development, and the result is speculation that it may not even hit in 2021. However, according to the aforementioned Xbox insider, this is almost certainly not going to be a problem.

Over on Twitter, Xbox insider Klobrille recently revealed that Halo Infinite is "more or less content complete." As a result, 343 Industries is "fully focused on the technical aspects" of the game. Meanwhile, the insider notes that they "absolutely expect" the game to release sometime in 2021.

Unfortunately, this is where the details end, but it sounds like rumors and speculation that the game could be pushed to 2022 are unfounded. Meanwhile, if the game is content complete, that would suggest it's going to hit in the first or second quarter of the year rather than the third or fourth quarter.

Klobrille's comments also suggest that the game was delayed solely because of technical issues, which isn't very surprising considering it was clearly lacking in this department when it was showed off this summer.

The game is more or less content complete. They can fully focus on the technical aspects now. I absolutely do expect Halo Infinite to be released 2021. — Klobrille (@klobrille) October 30, 2020

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is nothing here official, but everything is subject to change during the course of development, especially when it comes to a game like Halo Infinite, which has had a very long and rocky development.

Halo Infinite is in development for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there's been no -- official -- word of a release date, however, it sounds like the game will be hitting sometime next year, and possibly even within the first half of next year.