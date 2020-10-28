New Halo Infinite Report Has More Bad News for Xbox Players

✖

Halo Infinite's troubled development for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC continues, with a brand new report bringing more bad news to Xbox players anticipating the return of Master Chief. More specifically, and according to a new report, Chris Lee has left 343 Industries, becoming the latest lead on the game to leave it and 343 Industries behind mid-development. Chirs Lee, the game's project director, becomes the second top director to leave behind the game in two years, hinting that previous rumors and reports about the game's troubled development were/are true.

For now, it remains unclear where Lee where end up next, but he notes that he believes in the team making the game and that they can deliver a great product, though his departure casts doubt on this prediction.

“I have stepped back from Infinite and I am looking at future opportunities,” said Lee while speaking to Bloomberg. “I believe in the team and am confident they will deliver a great game and now is a good time for me to step away.”

Adding to this, Microsoft confirms Lee is remaining a Microsoft employee, but again, it's unclear what this exactly means and what Lee will now be working on.

“Chris Lee remains a Microsoft employee and while he has stepped back from Halo: Infinite right now, we appreciate all he has done for the project to date,” said an official statement from Microsoft.

More so than most games, Halo Infinite's development has been rocked by a series of notable departures during key times in the game's development. Adding to the concerns is the game's recent delay, and at the moment of publishing, it still doesn't have a release date.

A departure like this, isolated, isn't very alarming, but alongside the context of this game's development, it is, at the very least, not encouraging.

Halo Infinite is in development for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC, and it's expected to release sometime in 2021, but for now, this hasn't been confirmed. For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on the upcoming Halo game, click here.