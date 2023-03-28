New Halo Infinite Update Released for Season 3, Patch Notes Revealed

A new update for Halo Infinite has today been released by 343 Industries across Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC platforms. Earlier this month, Season 3 of Halo Infinite finally kicked off and added a ton of new content to the first-person shooter in the process. Since that time, 343 has slowly been looking to improve on Season 3 in small new ways, which has led to the release of this new patch.

As a whole, the latest update for Halo Infinite doesn't look to add any new weapons, modes, or maps, and instead is tweaking what can already be found in the game. Alongside a number of bug fixes, the biggest change in today's patch is tied to Forge, which is the creative toolset in Halo Infinite. Other than these overhauls, 343 has also pushed out some new playlists for various game modes and maps within Infinite.

You can find the full patch notes for today's new Halo Infinite Season 3 update below.

Menus

Improved stability when navigating Customization menus on PC.

"Underperforming" will no longer appear under some match statistics on the Post-Game Carnage Report (PGCR) menu.

When purchasing the Premium Battle Pass Bundle, the "Confirm Purchase" prompt now correctly reflects that players will receive 100 XP Grants.

Multiplayer

Players are now less likely to experience "rubber banding" or "jittering" when interacting with various environmental objects on multiplayer maps.

Improved stability while respawning in multiplayer matches on Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Players on all platforms are now less likely to experience crashes while loading between the main menu and gameplay.

On PC, Halo Infinite is now less likely to crash on launch when using non-English keyboard settings.

Online matches are now less likely to disconnect all players while playing Escalation Slayer and Covert One Flag.

Players are now less likely to experience crashes while playing on Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X consoles.

Resolved a crash that occurred when too many navigation and objective indicators were on-screen at once.

Forge

Today's update resolves a high-impact issue that incorrectly limited the number of Script Brains that can be placed on a map. Read the Developer Notes below for additional information on this issue and the fix:

What happened: Season 3 added a budget check whenever a player added nodegraph content in order to reduce the incidence of "Dedicated Server Failed to Load" errors. If your map has too many "nodegraph entities" (nodes + connections + properties), this check will prevent you from adding nodes, duplicating nodes, or adding more connections. Based on our own investigation and support tickets, this resulted in a functional global budget of about 200-250 nodes per map after the Season 3 update, which is a pretty low ceiling.

Season 3 added a budget check whenever a player added nodegraph content in order to reduce the incidence of "Dedicated Server Failed to Load" errors. What's changing: This hotfix raises the Nodegraph Entity limit from 800 to 2048. Most players should now be able to add nodes and connections to any map that was functioning during the Winter Update. Maps should be able to comfortably hold scripts with up to 512 nodes before running into the duplication limit or the "Dedicated Server Failed to Load" bug.

This hotfix raises the Nodegraph Entity limit from 800 to 2048. Please be aware: This budget check was a stopgap for Season 3 until we could add additional Node Graph budgeting elements in a future update. With this hotfix, we're choosing to let advanced scripters push the tool, even if it means they'll hit that frustrating Winter Update bug more frequently. Because we have relaxed the budget checks, maps with many scripts + art content can still experience "Dedicated Server Failed to Load" errors that were present during the Winter Update. In the future, you'll see this entity limit replaced with actual budget checks against the limits that causes the failure to load bug.



Other resolved issues in this patch include:

Players can now consistently load older versions of their Forge maps.

When editing a Node Graph in Forge that has multiple scripts starting with event nodes, players can now connect a single node to multiple execution nodes which are connected to different scripts.

Primitive sphere objects in Forge that were moved because of the Season 3 update have been restored to their original location. Forge creators who attempted to restore the original position of affected primitive spheres prior to this patch may need to re-adjust the spheres after installing the update.

When selecting a map for Forge on PC, selecting a file in the My Bookmarks menu no longer reverts to the previously selected map.

When rotating an object in Forge with the Rotation Snap option set to 15 degrees or higher, players can now quickly tap the corresponding directional input rather than holding the directional input.

Playlist Changes

The Quick Play, Fiesta, and Tactical Slayer matchmaking playlists were also updated on March 28, 2023. The new maps added to the Quick Play and Fiesta playlists were made in Forge by community members.

Quick Play

Added map and mode combinations Capture the Flag (CTF) on Starboard King of the Hill (KOTH) on Salvation Oddball on Starboard One Flag CTF on Salvation

Removed map and mode combinations Escalation Slayer on Aquarius Oddball on Empyrean Slayer on Aquarius KOTH on Catalyst



Fiesta

Added map and mode combinations Fiesta Slayer on Absolution Fiesta Slayer on Perilous Fiesta Slayer on Salvation Fiesta Slayer on Starboard



Tactical Slayer

Added map and mode combinations Tactical CTF on Bazaar Tactical CTF on Chasm Tactical KOTH on Cliffhanger Tactical KOTH on Recharge

Removed map and mode combinations Tactical Slayer Bandit on Recharge Tactical Slayer Sidekick on Cliffhanger Tactical Slayer Sidekick on Detachment Tactical Slayer Sidekick on Empyrean



Known Issue