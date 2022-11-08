Halo Infinite Co-Op Campaign, Forge Update Finally Live

It took nearly a year from the game's original release, but 343 Industries has today finally pushed out Halo Infinite's massive "Winter Update" which finally adds both Campaign Co-Op and Forge functionality. After multiple delays throughout 2022, 343 committed earlier this summer to releasing these long-awaited features for Halo Infinite in November. Luckily, that window didn't end up shifting further, which means that Infinite has now received a massive injection of new content.

As of this moment, Halo Infinite players on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC can look to download the game's sprawling Winter Update. In addition to adding Co-Op Campaign functionality (via online play only), this patch also pushed out Infinite's Forge mode in its beta version. To go along with this, the multiplayer component of Halo Infinite gained a new Battle Pass and maps. All in all, this is likely the biggest update that Infinite has seen since it launched in late 2021.

The Winter Update for Halo Infinite has officially arrived!



Bringing many highly anticipated experiences:



✅ Campaign Network Co-Op

✅ Forge Beta

✅ Mission Replay

✅ Match XP Beta

✅ New Achievements

✅ Free 30-tier Battle Pass

✅ New maps



❄️ https://t.co/J7FZVmd8PP pic.twitter.com/qIRpOwRc2O — Halo (@Halo) November 8, 2022

What will be interesting to see with this Winter Update for Halo Infinite is if it leads to an influx in players. Within recent months, the player base of Halo Infinite has started to dwindle quite a bit, largely because many of the features seen in this new update weren't already in the game. While fans made it known that they were disappointed with the current state of Infinite, 343 continued to promise that these core features would be coming in due time. Whether or not the patch will spark a resurgence with the Xbox shooter remains to be seen, but those at 343 Industries are surely hoping that the game sees a massive turnaround in the days and weeks ahead. In the meantime, if you'd like to see the full patch notes for the Winter Update, you can check them out right here.

Are you going to jump back into Halo Infinite now that this massive new update is live? Or have you already moved on to playing other things? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.