Halo Infinite Fans Are Slamming 343 Industries Over Latest Controversial Decision
It's not often fans call for a game to be delayed, but that's exactly what many Halo fans have been calling for 343 Industries to do with Halo Infinite, which is currently scheduled to release worldwide this December via the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. Suffice to say, fans of the series are a bit on edge with the game at the moment, which means all bad news is amplified. The latest bad news involves the game's Battle Pass.
Over on Twitter, a community manager at 343 Industries John Junyszek, relayed word that there will be no per-match XP at launch. Rather players will progress through the Battle Pass by completing challenges.
Hey Nick - playing and winning matches will be challenges, which will help players progress through the Battle Pass. Even though this means no per-match XP at launch, you're still always progressing through challenges and therefore the BP. We'll update the blog to clarify 👌— John Junyszek (@Unyshek) August 27, 2021
The tweet relaying this information has well over 300 replies from Halo fans, and almost every single one of them is slamming this decision. According to players, this system disincentives grinding, doesn't reward players enough per match, and will lead to players going for challenges during games rather than play the objectives. Of course, for now, it remains to be seen if these things will be true, but one thing is clear: Halo fans aren't happy.
Don't Like This At All
don’t like this at all. It’s not a very fun feeling to just want to hop on and play a couple games only to realize i made no actual progress.— connor (@ConnorEatsPants) August 28, 2021
No Reason For This
Uh...why?
Other things I can understand to a degree, but an XP system is a basic function present in most every online game ever made. There is no reason for that to not be present.— Delta Halo Control Room-core (@PunishedDelta) August 27, 2021
Opposite of Consumer Friendly
That's the opposite of consumer friendly IMO. I love that the battle pass is deincentivizing the FOMO, but tying the entire progress to limited challenges kind of defeats the purpose of the consumer-friendly approach.— Jerasunder | I Make YouTube Videos (@Jerasunder) August 27, 2021
Please Change This
please consider changes this, its such a bad system, you say your taking feedback this feedback you really need to listen— CeeWaa (@Ce3Waa) August 27, 2021
This Is a Really Bad Idea
No mate, change this. This is going to ruin matches by people focusing on challenges and not playing as a team.
This is a really, really bad idea. No idea how this got through planning.— George Berry (@KillerKigurumi) August 27, 2021
Actually, It's a Horrible Idea
This is a horrible idea for an XP system. There has to be a way to get XP playing the way you want to, rather than being forced into playing a certain way through challenges for XP.— CJ (@CJ_Initial) August 27, 2021
No Reason to Grind
To me, it feels like "That's all the progression for today! you'll have to play more tomorrow if you want to earn stuff in the battle pass you paid for!"
If I choose to grind, I should be rewarded for the extra effort...
Maybe I'm missing something, but this doesn't seem good— Johan (@OhanaJohan) August 27, 2021
Battle Pass Ruined
Oh no. This was so promising, the poster child of all Battle Passes and then they do this... 😩— Peter S. (@Retro_Edge) August 27, 2021
It should always be both, normal playing should get rewarded too, let people progress on their terms and if they have no challenges anymore, don't throw a stick between their legs.
For F**ks Sake
So of you finish your challenges you can't progress your battlepass ???— David Clay (@RmY2410) August 27, 2021
Ah for fuck's sake , haven't you learned a single thing from Gears 5 and the coalition ??