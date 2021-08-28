Halo Infinite Fans Are Slamming 343 Industries Over Latest Controversial Decision

It's not often fans call for a game to be delayed, but that's exactly what many Halo fans have been calling for 343 Industries to do with Halo Infinite, which is currently scheduled to release worldwide this December via the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. Suffice to say, fans of the series are a bit on edge with the game at the moment, which means all bad news is amplified. The latest bad news involves the game's Battle Pass.

Over on Twitter, a community manager at 343 Industries John Junyszek, relayed word that there will be no per-match XP at launch. Rather players will progress through the Battle Pass by completing challenges.

Hey Nick - playing and winning matches will be challenges, which will help players progress through the Battle Pass. Even though this means no per-match XP at launch, you're still always progressing through challenges and therefore the BP. We'll update the blog to clarify 👌 — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) August 27, 2021

The tweet relaying this information has well over 300 replies from Halo fans, and almost every single one of them is slamming this decision. According to players, this system disincentives grinding, doesn't reward players enough per match, and will lead to players going for challenges during games rather than play the objectives. Of course, for now, it remains to be seen if these things will be true, but one thing is clear: Halo fans aren't happy.