Halo Infinite Player Discovers Incredible Detail About Brutes

Halo Infinite is out on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC, and the game has been earning a positive reception from critics and fans alike. There’s a lot to like about both the game’s campaign and multiplayer. That said, while there’s a lot to like about the game, the visual fidelity and details aren’t exactly strong points for the game. However, there are aspects of both that leave an impression. For example, the lighting is pretty great. Meanwhile, there are some smaller details that have been impressing fans.

To this end, one player recently took to Twitter to share that Brutes have uvulas, or as the Reddit post wrongly classifies them as, tonsils. Incidentally, the player was able to discover this due to a bug, which the game has many. Nonetheless, it’s an impressive detail and shows the attention to detail in the game. There’s little to no reason to add uvulas to Brutes, but yet they have them.

Below, you can check out the aforementioned Reddit post for yourself:

Halo Infinite is available via the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

“It has taken over six years for Halo Infinite to release, but after such a long wait, 343 has given fans the game that they’ve been holding out for,” reads a snippet of our official review of the game. “Although it might not win many points for originality, the latest entry in Xbox’s flagship franchise has again verified why Halo is one of the most popular gaming properties on the planet. Even though this series is now two decades old, Halo Infinite proves that there is still plenty of creative juice left in the tank to make Halo feel fresh and relevant in the modern landscape. In simplest terms, Halo is back.”

