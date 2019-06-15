Report: Xbox Wanted To Bring Halo: The Master Chief Collection to PS4

According to a new report, Microsoft was once looking into bringing Halo: The Master Chief Collection to PS4, and may still be. The report comes way of former IGN PlayStation journalist, Colin Moriarty, during a recent episode of Sacred Symbols: A PlayStation Podcast. According to Moriarty, Microsoft was once looking at bringing the collection of Master Chief games to PS4 a few years ago. Whether Microsoft is still interested in this, is unclear, but you’d assume they’d still be willing to play ball.

“I have it on good authority that Master Chief Collection was being talked about on PS4 years ago. Like, I have that on great authority,” said Moriarty while speaking to co-host Chris Ray Gunn.

Moriarty notes that he wouldn’t be surprised if he saw Xbox games coming to PS5 in the next few years, pointing out that he doesn’t think the Xbox brand is going anywhere, but it will eventually bring its games everywhere. And a few years ago, this would have been a wild suggestion, but now, seeing the moves Microsoft is making with Xbox, it’s completely on the table. It’s obvious Microsoft believes the future of gaming is software/services and not hardware. Of course, this would undermine any reason to own an Xbox over a PlayStation console, but the money lost in hardware sales could be easily made up in software sales.

Anyway, as always, take this with a grain of salt, like any unofficial report. That said, Moriarty has proved a reliable source in the past, especially when it comes to scoops involving PlayStation, which he religiously covered at IGN for many years.

As mentioned above, Moriarty doesn’t note whether or not Microsoft is still interested in bringing the collection of games to PlayStation consoles, but at the very least it sounds like those discussions were had between Xbox and PlayStation. And something tells me they won’t be the last discussions held between the two about the latter’s games being on former’s systems.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Will Xbox ever publish its games on PlayStation?