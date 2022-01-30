Halo TV Series Reveals First Look at Cortana

The first full-length trailer for the upcoming Halo TV series on Paramount+ has been released, and it includes the first good look at several characters in the show. That includes, but is not limited to, the series’ take on Cortana, the artificial intelligence that often works alongside regular Halo franchise protagonist Master Chief. Cortana keeps her blue-tinted appearance like in the video games, though it would appear that the show opted for a different outfit.

Though there are clearly differences between Paramount+’s take on the Halo universe from the video games, it would seem that Cortana will at least keep several aspects of her character intact. The trailer briefly shows Cortana introducing herself to Master Chief, and he later speaks with her in another line of dialogue. You can check out the trailer for yourself below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/HaloTheSeries/status/1487896228255854594

Notably, Cortana is actually voiced in the upcoming Halo show by longtime Cortana voice actor Jen Taylor. Taylor has been providing the voice of Cortana in the video games since the original Halo was released, but it wasn’t always going to be her in the show. Prior to the recasting reportedly due to production issues, Cortana was going to be voiced by Natascha McElhone, who also plays Cortana’s creator, Dr. Catherine Halsey, in the show. The initial casting made a lot of sense in a way given that both Dr. Halsey and Cortana were voiced by Taylor in the video games.

As noted above, the upcoming Halo television series is set to land on Paramount+ on March 24th. The series stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey, Jen Taylor as the voice of Cortana, and more. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Halo TV show right here.

What do you think of the look of Cortana in the upcoming Halo show? Are you excited to learn more about the upcoming adapation in the near future?