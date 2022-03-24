Halo TV Series’ Master Chief’s Face Revealed

Halo is out now on Paramount+, and with that new series comes our very first look at Master Chief without his helmet on. Despite having been in numerous Halo games throughout the years, Master Chief has famously never removed his helmet, a tool of immersion which allowed players themselves to be the fabled Spartan instead of viewing him as someone else. That’s all changed now in the TV adaptation with Master Chief removing his helmet in the very first episode in order to gain the trust of an unlikely companion.

At the conclusion of Halo’s first episode, known as “Contact”, Master Chief comes face to face with a young girl named Kwan. After having developed a brief relationship with Master Chief, Kwan is put in a situation where she feels as if she cannot trust the UNSC Spartan. Wielding a battle rifle, Kwan threatens to shoot Chief. In turn, Master Chief tells Kwan that the shots from the gun wouldn’t damage him because of how strong his armor is. As such, he opts to remove his helmet in an effort to gain Kwan’s trust and make himself vulnerable.

You can get a look at what Master Chief then ends up looking like without his helmet in the image below.

In a general sense, there’s nothing to really be shocked about following Master Chief’s helmet removal. The character simply resembles Chief’s actor, Pablo Schreiber, and nothing more. So if you were expecting to see any facial deformities, scars, or other standout features on Master Chief’s face, well, there’s nothing like that here in the Halo TV show. Instead, Master Chief just looks like a normal guy who happens to be wearing some very high-tech armor.

What do you think about Halo opting to reveal Master Chief's face in this new television adaptation? Would you have preferred it if the series kept his face hidden the entire time instead?