Halo TV Series Premiere Celebrated By New Twitter Feature

Twitter has added a new easter egg to celebrate the release of the brand-new Halo TV series. The show premiered today exclusively on Paramount+ and has received a generally positive response from both fans and critics alike. Although the Halo series is set in its own timeline and doesn’t directly adapt any of the games, it seems to be resonating with fans. With that said, there have been some controversial choices made by the creatives, such as Master Chief removing his helmet and showing his face to the audience.

The show seems to be Paramount+’s tentpole show at the moment as it’s a big-budget action adaptation of one of the biggest video game properties of all-time. As such, Paramount is trying to promote the Halo series wherever and however it can. Twitter has added a new feature that turns the like button into a Master Chief helmet whenever someone likes a tweet that has a Halo-related hashtag in it. Twitter has done this for other films and shows, but it’s a fun little touch that spices up peoples’ Twitter feeds. It also shows how much effort Paramount is putting into making sure people are aware of the new tv series.

Xbox and Paramount recently teamed up to give Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers a month of Paramount+ for free. Users can redeem it from their console and sign up to watch the new TV series. The Halo show is expected to air over the course of nine weeks and a second season of the show has already been greenlit, signaling confidence in the performance of the show from Paramount. At the moment, it’s unclear if there will be any crossovers with the show in games like Fortnite or Halo Infinite. It seems likely that Paramount will want to release various forms of merchandise if the show is a big hit, but it may be too early to tell.

