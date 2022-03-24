Halo Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score Is Out

In case you somehow missed it, the first episode of Halo on Paramount+ has been released. In addition to the previous reviews from critics like ComicBook.com itself, that now means that the general public can weigh in on how the series and its premiere episode, “Contact,” adapts the source material. It’s fair to say that the reaction to the show has been mixed from fans thus far, and aggregator Rotten Tomatoes’ newly released Audience Score for Halo definitely reflects this.

As of writing, Halo has an Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes of 76% with 148 user ratings. The average rating by users appears to be roughly 3.9 stars, and 76% specifically refers to the number of people that have given the series 3.5 stars or more. That percentage appears to be significantly higher than the critical consensus which puts Halo just barely in the Rotten category at 59% with an average rating of 6.2 out of 10. These numbers will likely fluctuate somewhat as time goes on and more folks actually watch the show.

“The storytelling can overall be a bit clunky at times, but it largely hits the mark while nailing the visuals and overall vibe of what it broadly means to be part of the greater Halo franchise,” ComicBook.com’s own review of Halo, which gave it a 4 out of 5, reads in part. “That clunkiness is likely thanks in part to the attempt to crystallize all things Halo into a digestible package for a much broader audience. Not everyone that watches the show will have years of experience with Master Chief, but for those that do, it only makes the moments where Schreiber is fully armored up, taking on Elites with precision that much sweeter.”

As noted above, the first episode of the Halo television series, “Contact,” is now available on Paramount+. New episodes will release on Thursdays. The series stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey, Jen Taylor as the voice of Cortana, Yerin Ha as Kwan Ha, and more. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Halo TV show right here. And you can catch Halo directly on Paramount+ right here.

