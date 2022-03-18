Xbox Game Pass Surprises Subscribers With Major Freebie

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC have been surprised with a new, and fairly major, freebie. Unfortunately, if you’re not an Ultimate subscriber — if you’re just subscribed to the base version of Xbox Game Pass — you’re going to miss out on this new free gift. For an extra $5 a month, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are primarily treated to three things: Xbox Live Gold, EA Play, and “Perks.” The latter is basically the subscription service’s branding for additional offers. Sometimes these “Perks” include free in-game Halo Infinite content or a free limited-time subscription to an anime streaming service. This time, the new freebie is more the latter.

Over on Twitter, 343 Industries community manager John Junsyzek has relayed word that starting on March 23, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can redeem a 30-day trial to Paramount+. This is particularly noteworthy because the new Halo TV show is releasing via Paramount+ the following day on March 24. In other words, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to watch it for “free.”

If this doesn’t tickle your fancy, the streaming service — which starts at $12 a month — gets you streaming access to the Champions League, March Madness, NFL, CBS, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Showtime, a vast collection of movies, and much more. It’s not as popular as Netflix, Amazon Prime, or some of the other top competitors in the space, and it’s not the cheapest in the space either, but it offers plenty of bang for your buck.

It’s unclear how long this offer is going to be made available, but we do know it begins on March 23, and once redeemed, you only have 30 days with the subscription service. What’s also unclear is whether or not it will be set to auto-renew, so be wary of this if you decide to take advantage of the offer.

