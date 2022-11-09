Halo Behind-the-Scenes Video Highlights Creation of Weapon and Vehicle Props (Exclusive)

One of the best aspects of 2022's Halo TV series was the realistic props that were created for the show. While Halo used a fair amount of CGI in some of its bigger action sequences, the Paramount+ series also contained a number of realistic weapons and vehicles that greatly resembled what has been seen in various Halo games over the years. Now, a new video from the upcoming Blu-Ray and DVD release of Season 1 of Halo has shed more light on what this creation process was like.

Shared exclusively via ComicBook.com, this behind-the-scenes video from Halo prominently features prop master Andrew Orlando as he talks about what it was like to create various items for the show. Orlando broadly walks through the process of what it's like to create accessories and items for a series like Halo. Although it might sound easy in principle, Orlando explained that many weapons that were seen on Halo had to go through multiple revisions before landing on the versions that were seen within Season 1. Furthermore, the effort of making all of this gear was collaborative across many different teams that were working on the project.

If you want to see more of what this process was like, you can watch this behind-the-scenes featurette from Halo at the top of the page.

Although fans and critics have been somewhat divided on Halo's first season, the one thing that was agreed on across the board is that the show featured some stellar props. Not only were the guns, Spartan armor sets, and various vehicles wonderfully modeled, but they added a sense of legitimacy to a property that very much has its roots in sci-fi. Hopefully, Season 2 can continue to build off of this success while also addressing some feedback that fans have had in relation to the story and characters.

The first season of Halo is nine episodes in total and is now available to stream on Paramount+ and is purchasable on digital platforms. Additionally, Season 1 will also soon be available in a physical format on Blu-Ray and DVD next week on November 15th. Halo's second season is currently in the process of filming and doesn't have a release window of any sort just yet.