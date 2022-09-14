Halo Season 2 Starts Production

Halo Season 2 has officially started production in Iceland, Paramount+ announced today. The company had previously announced that a second season was already ordered before the first one even premiered earlier this year on the streaming service. In addition to Iceland, Halo Season 2 is expected to film in Budapest, Hungary later this year. As expected, Pablo Schreiber (Master Chief) returns in the second season as well as the rest of Silver Team.

On top of production starting, Paramount+ revealed that Joseph Morgan (Vampire Diaries) and Cristina Rodlo (No One Gets Out of Here Alive) have joined the cast in Season 2 as James Ackerson and Talia Perez, respectively. Ackerson is described as "a formidable intelligence operative who has spent his career climbing the ranks of the UNSC's secretive Office of Naval Intelligence" while Perez is described as "a corporal specializing in linguistics for a UNSC Marine Corp communications unit and a relatively new recruit who has yet to see any real combat." Additionally, Halo cast members Fiona O'Shaughnessy (Laera) and Tylan Bailey (Kessler) will return as series regulars this season.

You can check out a photo of Silver Team on set for Halo Season 2, shared as part of the announcement, embedded below:

The Spartans have landed in Iceland! #HaloTheSeries Season 2 starts production now. pic.twitter.com/XpdHevVbY3 — Halo on Paramount+ (@HaloTheSeries) September 14, 2022

