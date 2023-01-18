Hogwarts Legacy Reveals New Cinematic Trailer

Hogwarts Legacy got a new cinematic trailer this week with less than a month to go before the game releases in February. The trailer in question shows off a trip through Hogwarts and the grounds around it via the perspective of an owl delivering a message, and through that lens, we get to see some of the threats and situations players will find themselves against. But because it's a cinematic trailer, there's no actual gameplay to show off, so those looking for more of that will have to look elsewhere.

The trailer seen below opens with a mystery character affixing a message to an owl who travels through areas like the Great Hall and by familiar characters like Nearly Headless Nick as well as some new ones like Professor Matilda Weasley, a key character players will interact with. Before long, the owl's outside flying through the Forbidden Forest where spiders and other creatures reside. The dangers ramp up to include a masked wizard casting the Avada Kedavra curse as well as a fire-breathing dragon before the cinematic comes to a close with the player character finally receiving their message.

This trailer makes for a stylish overview of Hogwarts, though players still haven't yet seen an official map of the grounds to show what all they'll be able to traverse. Leaks have surfaced online recently that looked to spoil that, though nothing about the map of Hogwarts and the surrounding areas has been shared in an official capacity.

Prior to this trailer's release, we got things like details on the graphics settings Hogwarts Legacy will offer as well as news on the voice cast that'll portray different characters. Those include actors like Lesley Nicol who'll voice Professor Weasley as well as Jason Anthony voicing Nearly Headless Nick. The big surprise from this announcement was that Simon Pegg of Star Trek and The Boys fame would play Phineas Nigellus Black, the Headmaster of Hogwarts.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to be released on February 10th, but only for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms. The other versions of the game were delayed to later dates.