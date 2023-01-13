Hogwarts Legacy Graphics Modes Revealed

Graphics modes for Hogwarts Legacy were detailed this week ahead of the game's February release date to provide PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC players an idea of what settings will be available and, for the latter, what specs they'll need to achieve different performance levels. We don't yet know what performance looks like on the PS4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch since those versions have been delayed, but we should know more about them closer to their release date.

For the versions that are coming out soon, the support page for the game has been updated with new info. Hogwarts Legacy will boast a "Fidelity" mode and a "Performance" mode that target different resolutions and framerates depending on which one you pick.

"The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S console versions of Hogwarts Legacy support multiple graphical modes of play, the most common of which are Fidelity mode which runs at 30 fps, and Performance mode which targets 60 fps," the Warner Bros. Support page for the game confirmed.

For those who might be playing on a monitor or TV that supports Variable Refresh Rate, Hogwarts Legacy will make use of that feature, too.

As for those who'll be playing on the PC platform, you got a tweet from the Hogwarts Legacy account consisting of the minimum and recommended specs for playing the game as well as the requirements for achieving Ultra and Ultra 4K experiences. The game seems pretty forgiving in terms of its graphics card requirements and other metrics, so it looks as though those planning on playing on the PC platform won't have to make many compromises in terms of performance.

Here are your final PC Specs for #HogwartsLegacy. pic.twitter.com/JUoJShlMqG — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) January 12, 2023

Recently, it was also confirmed that the game would be playable on the Steam Deck, too. That may have been assumed by many, but given how Valve lists games as either being verified on the Steam Deck, playable but perhaps with some issues, or unverified, it's welcome news to know that it's good to go on the Steam Deck.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to release on February 10th for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms. It'll come to the PS4 and Xbox platforms on April 4th and will release for the Nintendo Switch on July 25th.