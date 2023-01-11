Hogwarts Legacy Casts Star Trek Star Simon Pegg in Key Role

Hogwarts Legacy's voice cast was announced this week with Star Trek and The Boys star Simon Pegg confirmed for a key position in the game set within the Harry Potter universe. Warner Bros. confirmed this week that Pegg will play Phineas Nigellus Black, the headmaster of Hogwarts as well as an ancestor of the fan-favorite character Sirius Black. A video was also shared wherein Pegg spoke about his role and provided more insights into this new character and what players can expect from him.

Much unlike Dumbledore, the future Hogwarts headmaster that Harry Potter fans are more familiar with, Phineas Black is someone that Pegg said people shouldn't aspire to be. The Slytherin-descended headmaster was described as "cantankerous" and as someone who doesn't really care about the position of headmaster from a student-focused standpoint and would instead have taken the role because it's a prestigious one.

"He's not a good teacher or headmaster in any way. I think he would've taken on the role of headmaster because of the gig," Pegg said in the video below. "You know, it's a prestigious position. I don't think he has any interest in children's education or being, in any way, a role model. It's not really his concern. What he wants is the kudos of being the headmaster of the greatest wizarding school in the world."

Pegg went on to further contrast this character from what we know of other headmasters and teachers at Hogwarts.

"The lessons I think the students and players, will get from Phineas Nigellus Black is, 'Don't be like Phineas Nigellus Black.' He is not someone to aspire to. He is a self-involved, cantankerous, slightly childish figure. And I think, 'Be less like Phineas' is the message of the game."

And for those who likely already made the connection, Pegg confirmed this character's relation to Sirius Black. He's Sirius Black's great great grandfather which means he's probably got "something fun in him," according to Pegg, and we've seen him referenced before by name and in portraits, too.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to release on February 10th, so expect to hear much more of Pegg once the game launches.