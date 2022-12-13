Hogwarts Legacy Delays Release Date of Some Versions

Hogwarts Legacy has been delayed on several different platforms with only the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC versions releasing on February 10th, Warner Bros. Games and Avalanche Software announced this week. This means that the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions have been delayed, and while the Nintendo Switch version never had a set date, it'll be released even later than the others. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will now be releasing on April 4th while the Nintendo Switch version will release on July 25th.

The partial delays of Hogwarts Legacy were announced on the game's socials with the Hogwarts Legacy FAQ also updated to reflect the changes.

"Hogwarts Legacy will launch on April 4, 2023 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and on July 25, 2023 for Nintendo Switch," the update shared on Twitter confirmed. "The team is looking forward to bringing you the game and we want to deliver the best possible game experience across all platforms."

While this is only a partial delay that doesn't affect every platform the game will be coming to, it's not the first time that the game's been delayed. While it was originally supposed to release at some point in 2022, it was announced earlier in the year that it'd be delayed to February 10, 2023, instead. The game's Switch version never got a date and was always expected to be released later after the other platforms, but few likely predicted that the game would be as far out as it's going to be on that platform compared to the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC versions.

In the buildup to the game's launch, we've seen several previews showing off different features as well as connections to the larger Harry Potter universe. During some of those gameplay presentations, people were critical of things like animations or characters' movements, though many were forgiving of these types of things given how long it's been since a new mainline Harry Potter game was released.

Hogwarts Legacy will release on February 10th for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms, on April 4th for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms, and on July 25th for the Nintendo Switch.