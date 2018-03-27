Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery Has Adorable Puppers, So Now We Have to Have it

The mobile game Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery isn’t even out yet and it’s already a contender for best game of the year. OK, so maybe that’s a bit of a stretch but it is confirmed to have adorable good boys in-game and that’s really all we need: puppies and Harry Potter.

The adorable little guy goes by the name Fang and he is said to be seen wondering around the school grounds with Hagrid. That little face is just begging for attention while you live out your dreams of being an accomplished Hogwarts student … this mobile experience just keeps getting better and better!

So far, we don’t have an official release date yet, but you can pre-register for the title both on the Android app store and iOS devices! We know it’s coming sometime in 2018, but the rest is as mysterious as the game itself.

As per the updated official description found in the Google Play Store:

YOU have been chosen to attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry! Embark on your own adventure in this all new RPG set in the wizarding world, years before Harry Potter received his Hogwarts letter. Explore never-before-seen rooms of Hogwarts Castle and investigate ancient mysteries. Learn powerful magic and knowledge from Professors Dumbledore, Snape, and more. Duel against your rivals and forge alliances with new friends to help you on your adventures. As part of WBIE’s Portkey Games label, this groundbreaking mobile game puts you at the center of an all-new story in the wizarding world.

When your mettle is tested, what kind of witch or wizard will you be? A heroic Gryffindor? A cunning Slytherin? You decide! After all, this is your Hogwarts story.

Game Features:

Magic Spells, Potions & More

– Attend classes to learn and master magical skills like casting spells and brewing potions.

– Unlock new characters, spells, potions and locations as you advance through the years of Hogwarts.

– Customize your student avatar.

Mystery and Adventure

– Use your magical skills to investigate mysteries at Hogwarts.

– Discover the truth behind the Cursed Vaults and your brother’s disappearance in an all new story.

Friendships that Matter

– Bond with your housemates to win the House Cup.

– Go on quests to help friends and fellow students…or frustrate rivals.

– Earn respect and build relationships by adventuring together.