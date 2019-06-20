Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Does Have Microtransactions, But Everything is Earnable

Niantic surprised Harry Potter fans when they released their new mobile game based on the popular series a day early. It was revealed earlier this week that Harry Potter: Wizards Unite would officially launch on June 21st, but in order to get wizards and witches out and about sooner, the game went live earlier than expected. That said, while players are traversing their cities and attempting to expel the evildoers, the devs are talking more about the game and what fans can expect from the experience, including what sort of microtransactions will be featured in the mobile title.

Much like Pokemon GO, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will have microtransactions to help players along in their fight for good. WB Games San Francisco executive producer Mary Casey recently sat down with Eurogamer to discuss the game, including the types of purchases that will be available. When asked about said microtransactions, Casey noted that they are present, but they are fair and won’t be necessary should players choose not to buy them.

“Absolutely, so the game is free to play and free to download, there are microtransactions within the game, we have been really diligent about making everything in the game is accessible to everybody, and that the game remains fair and balanced for all players,” Casey said. “If players did want to potentially speed up some parts of the game, then they would be able to do that by making some microtransactional purchases throughout the game, but game balance-wise, we ensure that the game remains playable to all without any of the purchases.”

In addition to this, Casey was sure to note that “everything in the game is earnable.” This means that players can choose to either earn everything while playing, or speed up the process a bit by purchasing some of the items from Diagon Alley, including the likes of potions, keys, and more.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is currently available on Android and iOS devices. For more on what to expect in the new title from Niantic:

“A calamity has befallen the wizarding world, causing artefacts, creatures, people, and even memories to mysteriously appear in the Muggle world,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Witches and wizards from across the globe must come together to solve the mystery of The Calamity, overcome the confounding chaotic magic that surrounds these ‘Foundables,’ and return them to their rightful place, keeping them safe from Muggle eyes.”

