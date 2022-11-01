HBO's The Last of Us TV Show Release Date Leaked

HBO's The Last of Us TV show starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will supposedly release on HBO Max on January 15th, new details have suggested. While HBO has not formally announced the release date of the show, the supposed released date has gone ahead and shown up early in HBO's marketing for the show. With that date now out there, a full reveal for the series' release date is likely to follow soon.

Numerous anecdotes shared online suggested that the HBO App was displaying a January 15th release date for The Last of Us, and after a quick look at the app ourselves, we can verify that it does indeed say that. Searching for the show reveals a result for "The Last of Us: Season 1 Sneak Peek" which bears a description listing that date.

"A preview of the post-apocalyptic drama series based on the critically acclaimed video game. Premieres Jan. 15," the overview says.

That's what the app says, but if you look at the site for The Last of Us, HBO still says the show will simply come out at some point in 2023.

If a release date reveal is indeed planned for this week or soon after, perhaps it'll also give The Last of Us fans another look at the show via a teaser or a full trailer. We've already seen some looks at Pascal playing Joel and Ramsey playing Ellie, and outside of those official previews of The Last of Us, we've seen leaked set photos that referenced key moments from the first game, too.

There will be some changes made in the game-to-TV adaptation, however. We've already seen proof of some of those such as the new setting announced whenever HBO confirmed that two characters, Henry and Sam, had been cast. Accompanying this new setting occupied by the Hunters will be a totally new character, too, who's played by Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey.

Consider January 15th to be the release date of The Last of Us unless HBO says otherwise within the next couple of days or weeks, but hopefully that release date will stick so that The Last of Us fans can get their show sooner rather than later.