The Last of Us Set Leak Shows Major Scene From Game

Continuing from last year, HBO’s upcoming The Last of Us TV show is still filming. Unfortunately, there’s still no word when the show’s first trailer will be revealed, which means that PlayStation fans looking forward to the adaptation have to continue to settle for set leaks. HBO and those responsible for the show have shared next to nothing of the filming process, but the production has allowed fans to document much of it, which is how we now know there’s a scene in the movie where a truck crashes into a laundromat.

If a truck crash scene sounds familiar, it’s because there’s one in the game that this show is adapting, and judging by the leaks so far, quite faithfully. In the first game, which the first season is adapting, Joel and Ellie are ambushed while driving a truck, which leads to Joel crashing said truck through a building. From here, there’s a pretty epic fight sequence. It looks like this whole sequence or at least some of it is going to be in the show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, we don’t have any finer details on this scene. In fact, we don’t even have a video of it, just the aftermath, which shows a laundromat with a huge hole in the front of it.

https://twitter.com/TheLastofUsNews/status/1511170100979810314

As always, we will keep you updated if any additional media or information surfaces pertaining to the scene. That said, if there are going to be any additional follow-ups, it’s going to be unofficial shots and footage like what’s above.

The Last of Us is currently in the works at HBO and there’s no word of when it will be revealed or release. For more coverage on the highly-anticipated TV show — including not just the latest unofficial rumors, leaks, and speculation, but the latest official news as well — click here.

In other recent Last of Us news not related to the TV show, The Last of Us Part 3 is reportedly already in development for PS5, but it may be many years away from release.