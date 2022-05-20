Blizzard Lawsuit Alleges That it Lets Minors Gamble in Hearthstone

✖

Blizzard is now at the center of a potential class-action lawsuit that alleges that it lets minors gamble in Hearthstone. Microtransactions have caused heated debates for many, many years. Sports titles usually catch the brunt of this backlash as they allow players to purchase packs that give them better players and different items, which can lead to unfair advantages if they have a lot of money to burn. It's also extremely frustrating as someone can drop $20 and not have anything they consider worthwhile. While a lot of non-sports games have moved away from loot boxes and packs and taken on the battle pass model, it's something that still exists within other games.

Blizzard's card game, Hearthstone, is one that is hugely popular and allows players to buy packs. Now, Nathan Harris from Arizona has filed a proposed class-action lawsuit in California State Superior Court in Orange County. Harris filed the lawsuit on behalf of his son and alleged that Blizzard uses "unlawful, deceptive, and misleading" tactics in Hearthstone. Harris and his lawyers claim that minors Blizzard allows minors to "pay real-world currency to gamble on winning in-game items". Harris and his lawyers also claim that the packs do not offer enough insight into what players may receive, resulting in players getting less valuable cards or cards they already have, enticing them shell out more money for better cards. The lawsuit argues that under under California Family Code, minors should be allowed to "disaffirm contracts", AKA, get a refund. Blizzard has disputed all of the claims in the proposed class-action lawsuit and has argued that damages could exceed $5 million.

As of right now, it's unclear how much further this will go. It's one of many lawsuits that Activision Blizzard is trying to balance as Microsoft also attempts to complete its acquisition of the company. Given the controversies that have been raised with microtransactions in the past, it's hard to predict just where this could go, but lawmakers and politicians have tried to crack down on the issue in the past.

[H/T Kotaku]