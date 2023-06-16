Overwatch 2: Invasion Reveal Livestream Announced

Overwatch 2 season 5 just launched but Blizzard is already gearing up for Season 6's "Invasion," the start of their PVE (players versus environment) event. The Xbox Games Showcase last week revealed Overwatch 2: Invasion to the world, showing off a tease of the upcoming three Overwatch story missions as well as a new PVP game mode and even a new support hero. Though it won't launch until August 10 of this year, Blizzard has confirmed that they'll reveal a ton of new information about the upcoming story missions and pull back the curtain on other content that will be added later to Overwatch 2 this year.

Overwatch 2: Invasion will begin on August 10th at the start of Season 6, but the livestream showcase for what players can expect is set to happen this Wednesday, June 21. Matt "Mr. X" Morello will host the event featuring Overwatch 2 developers Kim Horn, Dion Rogers, Daniel McGowan, and Aaron Keller for all of the news they can share. This will include not only a "closer look" at the Invasion Story Missions, three missions that will bring the classic Overwatch characters together with the new ones around the world.

In addition, the upcoming Overwatch 2 livestream will include new details on:Co-Op Event: King's Row – Underworld, featuring a new challenge for players with new enemies, new objectives, and "playing in ways you won't find in a PVP match." Developers will also detail the "new player progression system," allowing Overwatch 2 players to "track your achievements and milestones with your favorite heroes."

Finally, the stream will show off the new core PVP game mode, Flashpoint. This new mode will join the likes of Assault, Escort, Push, and Hybrid, and is described as including "fast-paced team fights" on the "biggest maps to-date" in Overwatch 2. A full match will be shown along with two of the maps.

Overwatch 2 players are already a little concerned about the upcoming livestream revealing a little too much about the missions. Some are hoping to remain unspoiled as these narrative scenes and missions have been teased for years now, and a long livestream could very well show off more than some are interested in seeing two months early. Don't worry though, Blizzard always has surprises.

The Overwatch 2: Invasion reveal livestream begins Wednesday, June 21, at 11:00 AM PDT on twitch.tv/playoverwatch.