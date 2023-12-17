Hellblade 2 Rumor Reveals Supposed Release Date

A new Hellblade 2 rumor has surfaced online claiming to have the inside information about when the game will release, aka its release date on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. And according to this rumor, the game is coming out quite soon. Earlier this month, the game appeared at The Game Awards with a new trailer, but no release date beyond "2024." This has prompted many to assume the game won't be out until later in the year, and this may be true, but it is not what a new rumor claims.

According to a new rumor from YouTuber Colt Eastwood, the game is coming out on May 21, 2024, which is a Tuesday, the second most common day for video game releases, second to only Friday. If this seems too soon it's because it indeed seems too soon. If the game was coming out in May, why wouldn't that date been announced at The Game Awards? May is only six months away after all.

What also makes this date is the fact that Xbox in the past has seemingly hinted the game will come out in the second half of the year, and the no date at The Game Awards also hints at that. If there was locked-in date, surely we would know it by now.

Also raining on the parade of Xbox fans, is the source. Eastwood does not have a track record of accurate leaks or rumors, so there's not much reason to believe this. Yet, it's a bold, highly specific claim -- one that is easily proven wrong and seemingly low odds -- so it would be odd to just make it up.

Hellblade 2 is officially slated to release worldwide sometime next year. When exactly, remains to be seen, but when it does it will be available via PC, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Further, it will be available via Xbox Game Pass at day one of its release.

"The sequel to the award winning Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Senua returns in a brutal journey of survival through the myth and torment of Viking Iceland," reads an official blurb about the game. "Intent on saving those who have fallen victim to the horrors of tyranny, Senua faces a battle of overcoming the darkness within and without. Sink deep into the next chapter of Senua's story, a crafted experience told through cinematic immersion, beautifully realized visuals and encapsulating sound."

