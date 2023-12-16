Some of the Best Xbox 360 Games Are Only a Few Dollars
These Xbox 360 games are dirt cheap.
Some of the greatest Xbox 360 games -- plus some other notable games from this era -- are on sale, all discounted to just a few dollars. The deals come the way of the Microsoft Store, meaning they are all digital deals. If you prefer hard copies of your games, then none of these deals will tickle your fancy. Further, the deals in question are only available for a limited time, though most available until the start of the new years so there is plenty of time to shop and pick what old gems you want to pick up.
Of course, each and every Xbox 360 game below is playable on not just the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S via backward compatibility, but the Xbox One as well. More than this, Microsoft her personally tested each of these games to ensure their compatibility is sufficient.
Discounted Xbox 360 Games
- Alan Wake -- $4.99
- Alan Wake's American Nightmare -- $2.49
- Asura's Wrath -- $3.99
- Blue Dragon -- $4.99
- Brutal Legend -- $2.99
- Call of Juarez Gunslinger -- $2.99
- Contra -- $2.49
- Dark Void -- $2.99
- Dragon Age: Origins -- $2.24
- Dragon Age 2 -- $2.99
- Dead Space 2 -- $2.99
- Dead Space 3 -- $2.99
- DuckTales: Remastered -- $3.74
- Fallout: New Vegas -- $2.49
- Joust -- $1.74
- LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures -- $4.99
- LEGO Indiana Jones 2 -- $4.99
- LEGO Star Wars II -- $4.49
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga -- $4.99
- Mass Effect -- $4.99
- Mass Effect 2 -- $2.99
- Mass Effect 3 -- $2.99
- Portal -- $4.49
- Rayman Origins -- $4.99
- Resident Evil Code Veronica -- $3.99
- Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City -- $3.99
- ScreamRide -- $4.99
- Skate 3 -- $2.99
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II -- $4.99
- Street Fighter IV – $3.99
- Super Meat Boy -- $3.74
- The Darkness -- $3.99
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings -- $3.99
For more Xbox coverage -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, speculation, and deals as it all pertains to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass as well -- click here.